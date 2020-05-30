All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

620 Lakespur Lane

620 Lakespur Lane · No Longer Available
Location

620 Lakespur Lane, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Spring Oaks

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3/2 Home in Spring Oaks - A VIRTUAL TOUR IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE. Nicely upgraded 3-bedroom, 2-bath, single family home in Spring Oaks. Spacious layout with central kitchen and dining areas, as well as three separate living areas, totaling 2,399 square feet with 1,863 square feet under air. Ceramic tile throughout living areas and new vinyl-wood plank flooring in bedrooms. Fresh paint, upgraded finishes in bathrooms, fenced backyard, and 2-car garage with laundry area, hook-ups only. Conveniently located close to Altamonte shopping, dining, business and entertainment with quick access to I-4.

All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Chris Gold
407-896-1200 ext 240

(RLNE4757577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Lakespur Lane have any available units?
620 Lakespur Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
Is 620 Lakespur Lane currently offering any rent specials?
620 Lakespur Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Lakespur Lane pet-friendly?
No, 620 Lakespur Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 620 Lakespur Lane offer parking?
Yes, 620 Lakespur Lane offers parking.
Does 620 Lakespur Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 Lakespur Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Lakespur Lane have a pool?
No, 620 Lakespur Lane does not have a pool.
Does 620 Lakespur Lane have accessible units?
No, 620 Lakespur Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Lakespur Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 Lakespur Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 620 Lakespur Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 Lakespur Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
