620 Lakespur Lane

3/2 Home in Spring Oaks - A VIRTUAL TOUR IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE. Nicely upgraded 3-bedroom, 2-bath, single family home in Spring Oaks. Spacious layout with central kitchen and dining areas, as well as three separate living areas, totaling 2,399 square feet with 1,863 square feet under air. Ceramic tile throughout living areas and new vinyl-wood plank flooring in bedrooms. Fresh paint, upgraded finishes in bathrooms, fenced backyard, and 2-car garage with laundry area, hook-ups only. Conveniently located close to Altamonte shopping, dining, business and entertainment with quick access to I-4.



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Chris Gold

407-896-1200 ext 240



