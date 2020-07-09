620 CRANES WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool tennis court

Great (Top Floor, Corner Unit) two bedroom, two full bath condo in a wonderful location! AMAZING view of Red Hot and BOOM 4th of July Fireworks. Screened porch with utility closet capable of Full Size Washer-Dryer Hookups. Only a very short walk to Cranes Roost Park, the Altamonte Mall and Uptown Altamonte Waterfront Town Center! Use the Elevator or get good daily exercise using the stairs. Community has a pool with view of lake, Tennis Courts, & Rec. Building. Open Parking for guests and 1 assigned parking spot. Surrounded with endless local shopping and restaurants. Hospital less than a mile and Medical offices are plentiful. Maintenance on unit includes building exterior, roof, trash removal, water/sewer.