Last updated May 22 2020 at 6:54 AM

620 CRANES WAY

620 Cranes Way · No Longer Available
Location

620 Cranes Way, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Great (Top Floor, Corner Unit) two bedroom, two full bath condo in a wonderful location! AMAZING view of Red Hot and BOOM 4th of July Fireworks. Screened porch with utility closet capable of Full Size Washer-Dryer Hookups. Only a very short walk to Cranes Roost Park, the Altamonte Mall and Uptown Altamonte Waterfront Town Center! Use the Elevator or get good daily exercise using the stairs. Community has a pool with view of lake, Tennis Courts, & Rec. Building. Open Parking for guests and 1 assigned parking spot. Surrounded with endless local shopping and restaurants. Hospital less than a mile and Medical offices are plentiful. Maintenance on unit includes building exterior, roof, trash removal, water/sewer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 CRANES WAY have any available units?
620 CRANES WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 CRANES WAY have?
Some of 620 CRANES WAY's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 CRANES WAY currently offering any rent specials?
620 CRANES WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 CRANES WAY pet-friendly?
No, 620 CRANES WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 620 CRANES WAY offer parking?
Yes, 620 CRANES WAY offers parking.
Does 620 CRANES WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 CRANES WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 CRANES WAY have a pool?
Yes, 620 CRANES WAY has a pool.
Does 620 CRANES WAY have accessible units?
No, 620 CRANES WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 620 CRANES WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 CRANES WAY has units with dishwashers.

