Last updated February 26 2020 at 1:18 AM

615 RICHLAND COURT

615 Richland Court · No Longer Available
Location

615 Richland Court, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Spring Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
FOR RENT. Available for March 1st, 2020. Recently PAINTED and TILE throughout. This UPGRADED 3 bedroom 2 bath GROUND FLOOR unit is located in a quiet Hidden Springs community of Altamonte Springs right off Montgomery and Jamestown Road. Assigned parking plus plenty of open parking. Boat storage Available. Unit features inside laundry with a FULL SIZE Washer and Dryer. The community is close to major Hwys 434, 436, I-4, restaurants, Florida Hospital and Altamonte Mall. Excellent Seminole County School District with Forest City Elementary School, LAKE BRANTLEY HIGH School and Teague Middle School. Great amenities, including tennis court, racquetball court, fitness center, playground, and two swimming pools. An outside storage is located right next to the patio. No pets for tenants per HOA rules in this community. See 3D tour under Virtual Tour Link then apply or schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 RICHLAND COURT have any available units?
615 RICHLAND COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 RICHLAND COURT have?
Some of 615 RICHLAND COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 RICHLAND COURT currently offering any rent specials?
615 RICHLAND COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 RICHLAND COURT pet-friendly?
No, 615 RICHLAND COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 615 RICHLAND COURT offer parking?
Yes, 615 RICHLAND COURT does offer parking.
Does 615 RICHLAND COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 615 RICHLAND COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 RICHLAND COURT have a pool?
Yes, 615 RICHLAND COURT has a pool.
Does 615 RICHLAND COURT have accessible units?
No, 615 RICHLAND COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 615 RICHLAND COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 RICHLAND COURT has units with dishwashers.
