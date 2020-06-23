615 RICHLAND COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking playground pool racquetball court tennis court

FOR RENT. Available for March 1st, 2020. Recently PAINTED and TILE throughout. This UPGRADED 3 bedroom 2 bath GROUND FLOOR unit is located in a quiet Hidden Springs community of Altamonte Springs right off Montgomery and Jamestown Road. Assigned parking plus plenty of open parking. Boat storage Available. Unit features inside laundry with a FULL SIZE Washer and Dryer. The community is close to major Hwys 434, 436, I-4, restaurants, Florida Hospital and Altamonte Mall. Excellent Seminole County School District with Forest City Elementary School, LAKE BRANTLEY HIGH School and Teague Middle School. Great amenities, including tennis court, racquetball court, fitness center, playground, and two swimming pools. An outside storage is located right next to the patio. No pets for tenants per HOA rules in this community. See 3D tour under Virtual Tour Link then apply or schedule a viewing.