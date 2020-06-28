All apartments in Altamonte Springs
610 Colorado Place
610 Colorado Place

610 Colorado Place · No Longer Available
Location

610 Colorado Place, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Spring Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
racquetball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
2 bed/2 bath available now! Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in popular Hidden Springs community. Updated Kitchen with granite counter tops, a breakfast bar and wood laminate flooring. Vaulted ceilings, wood laminate floors, a wood burning fireplace and lots of natural lighting from the windows in the living room really showcases this condo! There is also an inside utility room with washer/dryer included! This community offers a clubhouse with fitness center, pool and hot tub, tennis courts, racquetball courts and a playground. Conveniently located to shopping, dining, entertainment, schools and all major roads. Pet will not be considered.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $70, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

