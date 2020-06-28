610 Colorado Place

Amenities
2 bed/2 bath available now! Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in popular Hidden Springs community. Updated Kitchen with granite counter tops, a breakfast bar and wood laminate flooring. Vaulted ceilings, wood laminate floors, a wood burning fireplace and lots of natural lighting from the windows in the living room really showcases this condo! There is also an inside utility room with washer/dryer included! This community offers a clubhouse with fitness center, pool and hot tub, tennis courts, racquetball courts and a playground. Conveniently located to shopping, dining, entertainment, schools and all major roads. Pet will not be considered.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $70, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.