610 Colorado Place

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool racquetball court cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

2 bed/2 bath available now! Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in popular Hidden Springs community. Updated Kitchen with granite counter tops, a breakfast bar and wood laminate flooring. Vaulted ceilings, wood laminate floors, a wood burning fireplace and lots of natural lighting from the windows in the living room really showcases this condo! There is also an inside utility room with washer/dryer included! This community offers a clubhouse with fitness center, pool and hot tub, tennis courts, racquetball courts and a playground. Conveniently located to shopping, dining, entertainment, schools and all major roads. Pet will not be considered.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $70, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.