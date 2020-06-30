583 Brantley Terrace Way - 302, #302

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool tennis court volleyball court

Third floor unit in great condition. Move in ready. Spacious walk in closets. Laundry in unit. Lots of windows and plenty of light. High ceilings. Covered and screened balcony overlooking the community pool. Gated community also offers, volleyball courts and playground. This unit comes with one assigned carport parking space and one storage unit. Easy access to SR436, SR434, I4, close to shopping centers and fine dining. Minutes from Uptown Altamonte, Cranes Roost Park and Altamonte Mall.

Gated community with a lot of amenities and great location, close to shoppes, restaurants, schools and public transport.