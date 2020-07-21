All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Find more places like 568 Breckenridge Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
568 Breckenridge Village
Last updated October 22 2019 at 6:58 PM

568 Breckenridge Village

568 Breckenridge Vlg · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altamonte Springs
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

568 Breckenridge Vlg, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Spring Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
ceiling fan
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

***Have a busy schedule? Do you want to view the home now, before or after work or just want to view on your own schedule?
Click: "ENTER PROPERTY YOURSELF" (https://secure.rently.com/properties/999264) or simply dial (888) 659-9596 (Property: #999264) TO REGISTER FOR A SELF-GUIDED SHOWING AT A TIME THAT WORKS BEST FOR YOU. ***

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Add’l Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants

Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: NOW

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1150.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1250.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1250.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1150/mo
568 Breckenridge Village Unit #212
Altamonte Springs, Florida 32714
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
Future Tenants: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

Subdivision: Stone Creek At Wekiva
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Property Sub Type: Condo
Square Ft: 1139
Year Built: 1984

*Please Ask Our Showing Agent About The Free Rent Being Offered On This Property, If You View NOW!
If You Do A Self-Showing In The Next 48 Hours, You Will Also Be Eligible For This Special Promotion.
*Priced Low, Call Now!
*Move In Ready
*2nd Floor Unit
*Reserve A Covered Parking Spot For A Small Monthly Fee
*Reserve A Storage Unit For A Small Monthly Fee
*Screened In Patio
*Living & Dining Rooms
*Carpet Throughout
*Water INCLUDED
*Ceiling Fans In Many Rooms
*COMMUNITY Clubhouse
*COMMUNITY Basketball Court
*COMMUNITY Pool
*COMMUNITY Spa
*COMMUNITY Dog Walking Area
*JUST 20 MINUTES To Downtown Orlando
*JUST 40 MINUTES To The Airport
*CONVENIENT To I-4, 434 & 436
*CONVENIENT To Major Roads, Shopping & Schools
*CONVENIENT To Seminole County Bike Trail
*CONVENIENT To Dozens Of Great Restaurants
*JUST 25 MINUTES To Sanford Airport
*All Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED
*Blinds INCLUDED
*This Property Owner Requires Tenant To Have RENTER’S INSURANCE
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: NOW

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From N. Douglas Ave., toward W. Central Pkwy., turn left onto W. Central Pkwy., turn right onto Montgomery Rd., turn left onto Jamestown Blvd., turn left onto Breckenridge Village., take 1st right to stay on Breckenridge Village., Destination on left.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

***Have a busy schedule? Do you want to view the home now, before or after work or just want to view on your own schedule?
Click: "ENTER PROPERTY YOURSELF" (https://secure.rently.com/properties/999264) or simply dial (888) 659-9596 (Property: #999264) TO REGISTER FOR A SELF-GUIDED SHOWING AT A TIME THAT WORKS BEST FOR YOU. ***

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 568 Breckenridge Village have any available units?
568 Breckenridge Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 568 Breckenridge Village have?
Some of 568 Breckenridge Village's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 568 Breckenridge Village currently offering any rent specials?
568 Breckenridge Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 568 Breckenridge Village pet-friendly?
Yes, 568 Breckenridge Village is pet friendly.
Does 568 Breckenridge Village offer parking?
Yes, 568 Breckenridge Village offers parking.
Does 568 Breckenridge Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, 568 Breckenridge Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 568 Breckenridge Village have a pool?
Yes, 568 Breckenridge Village has a pool.
Does 568 Breckenridge Village have accessible units?
Yes, 568 Breckenridge Village has accessible units.
Does 568 Breckenridge Village have units with dishwashers?
No, 568 Breckenridge Village does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Villa Del Mar
500 Sabal Palm Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Sanctuary at CenterPointe
486 Center Pointe Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
The Crest at Altamonte
599 Calibre Crest Pkwy
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Similar Pages

Altamonte Springs 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAltamonte Springs 2 Bedroom Apartments
Altamonte Springs Luxury ApartmentsAltamonte Springs Pet Friendly Apartments
Altamonte Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus