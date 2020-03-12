552 Olympic Village

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor condo available at Stone Creek at Wekiva located in Altamonte Springs! Kitchen is stocked with refrigerator, range and dishwasher. Condo also has wood burning fireplace, ceiling fans, screened patio area and private covered parking. Condo comes with additional storage closet (#4). Washer/Dryer hook-ups. Rent includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days! Community has pool and tennis courts! Great location in Jamestown Blvd. area close to SR 434, 436 and I-4! Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.