Altamonte Springs, FL
552 Olympic Village
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

552 Olympic Village

552 Olympic Village Road · (407) 329-7424
Location

552 Olympic Village Road, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Spring Oaks

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,195

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1139 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor condo available at Stone Creek at Wekiva located in Altamonte Springs! Kitchen is stocked with refrigerator, range and dishwasher. Condo also has wood burning fireplace, ceiling fans, screened patio area and private covered parking. Condo comes with additional storage closet (#4). Washer/Dryer hook-ups. Rent includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days! Community has pool and tennis courts! Great location in Jamestown Blvd. area close to SR 434, 436 and I-4! Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 552 Olympic Village have any available units?
552 Olympic Village has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 552 Olympic Village have?
Some of 552 Olympic Village's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 552 Olympic Village currently offering any rent specials?
552 Olympic Village isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 552 Olympic Village pet-friendly?
No, 552 Olympic Village is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 552 Olympic Village offer parking?
Yes, 552 Olympic Village does offer parking.
Does 552 Olympic Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, 552 Olympic Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 552 Olympic Village have a pool?
Yes, 552 Olympic Village has a pool.
Does 552 Olympic Village have accessible units?
No, 552 Olympic Village does not have accessible units.
Does 552 Olympic Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 552 Olympic Village has units with dishwashers.
