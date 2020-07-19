All apartments in Altamonte Springs
528 Orange Drive Unit 15
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

528 Orange Drive Unit 15

528 Orange Drive · (407) 323-9244
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

528 Orange Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 528 Orange Drive Unit 15 · Avail. now

$995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
dogs allowed
Beautiful, 1bed 1bath Condo on LAKE ORIENTA - Beautiful, 1bed 1bath Condo on LAKE ORIENTA in Royal Arms. Wonderful first floor unit in perfect lakeside community---just bring your boat or Kayak!! Walk to grocery, Altamonte Mall, hospital and Crane's Roost Park! Royal Arms boasts 3 community pools, 2 club houses, tennis courts, fishing, community boat ramp and boat mooring on the lake with on-site boat/trailer/toy storage! This 1/1 is located on the first floor with a private screened porch . All appliances are included! (no washer or dryer). Lake Orienta allows motorized watercraft and you have the rare opportunity to moor your boat right here! Welcome home! Cats Allowed, Dogs are not.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4890352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 Orange Drive Unit 15 have any available units?
528 Orange Drive Unit 15 has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 528 Orange Drive Unit 15 have?
Some of 528 Orange Drive Unit 15's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 Orange Drive Unit 15 currently offering any rent specials?
528 Orange Drive Unit 15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 Orange Drive Unit 15 pet-friendly?
Yes, 528 Orange Drive Unit 15 is pet friendly.
Does 528 Orange Drive Unit 15 offer parking?
No, 528 Orange Drive Unit 15 does not offer parking.
Does 528 Orange Drive Unit 15 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 Orange Drive Unit 15 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 Orange Drive Unit 15 have a pool?
Yes, 528 Orange Drive Unit 15 has a pool.
Does 528 Orange Drive Unit 15 have accessible units?
No, 528 Orange Drive Unit 15 does not have accessible units.
Does 528 Orange Drive Unit 15 have units with dishwashers?
No, 528 Orange Drive Unit 15 does not have units with dishwashers.
