528 Orange Drive Unit 15

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool tennis court dogs allowed

Beautiful, 1bed 1bath Condo on LAKE ORIENTA - Beautiful, 1bed 1bath Condo on LAKE ORIENTA in Royal Arms. Wonderful first floor unit in perfect lakeside community---just bring your boat or Kayak!! Walk to grocery, Altamonte Mall, hospital and Crane's Roost Park! Royal Arms boasts 3 community pools, 2 club houses, tennis courts, fishing, community boat ramp and boat mooring on the lake with on-site boat/trailer/toy storage! This 1/1 is located on the first floor with a private screened porch . All appliances are included! (no washer or dryer). Lake Orienta allows motorized watercraft and you have the rare opportunity to moor your boat right here! Welcome home! Cats Allowed, Dogs are not.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4890352)