Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:24 AM

528 ORANGE DRIVE

528 Orange Drive · No Longer Available
Location

528 Orange Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Updated renovated and spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath available immediately! This large one-bedroom is bright and open - with separate space for dining and open format living room, which leads to the large balcony from which you can see the beautiful water view behind. Tucked away in the corner of this apartment is a large bedroom and walk in closet, and en-suite bathroom. The Royal Arms complex is in a beautiful location, with 3 pools and water access with a boat dock! Conveniently located behind Publix off of Altamonte Drive (436,) the Altamonte Mall is right across as well as Whole Foods, shopping plazas and restaurants, with I4 easily accessible. Available immediately! Minimum income required is $2850 Gross per month (before taxes.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 ORANGE DRIVE have any available units?
528 ORANGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 528 ORANGE DRIVE have?
Some of 528 ORANGE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 ORANGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
528 ORANGE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 ORANGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 528 ORANGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 528 ORANGE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 528 ORANGE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 528 ORANGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 ORANGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 ORANGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 528 ORANGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 528 ORANGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 528 ORANGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 528 ORANGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 528 ORANGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
