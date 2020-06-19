528 ORANGE DRIVE

Amenities

Updated renovated and spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath available immediately! This large one-bedroom is bright and open - with separate space for dining and open format living room, which leads to the large balcony from which you can see the beautiful water view behind. Tucked away in the corner of this apartment is a large bedroom and walk in closet, and en-suite bathroom. The Royal Arms complex is in a beautiful location, with 3 pools and water access with a boat dock! Conveniently located behind Publix off of Altamonte Drive (436,) the Altamonte Mall is right across as well as Whole Foods, shopping plazas and restaurants, with I4 easily accessible. Available immediately! Minimum income required is $2850 Gross per month (before taxes.)