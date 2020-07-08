All apartments in Altamonte Springs
526 Camino Ct.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

526 Camino Ct.

526 Camino Court · No Longer Available
Location

526 Camino Court, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
Hello my name is Trish Rose and I have exactly what your looking for all completely furnished right down to paper towels! I have two bedroom duplexes. All very clean, spacious, quiet, beautifully corporate furnished rentals with kitchenware, bed and bath linens, T.V, tile floors, fans, carport, front porch, big utility room with washer and dryer. Located in Altamonte Springs off Rt.436 on Camino Ct. near the hospital, mall, publix supermarket. Short or long term. Please no pets and no smoking inside unit. New metal roof and new A/Cs (helps with power bill) utilities kept in owners name paid by tenant for convenience. Cable and Internet left up to tenant Spectrum. Just call or email Trish Rose.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 Camino Ct. have any available units?
526 Camino Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 526 Camino Ct. have?
Some of 526 Camino Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 Camino Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
526 Camino Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 Camino Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 526 Camino Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 526 Camino Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 526 Camino Ct. offers parking.
Does 526 Camino Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 Camino Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 Camino Ct. have a pool?
No, 526 Camino Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 526 Camino Ct. have accessible units?
No, 526 Camino Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 526 Camino Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 526 Camino Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.

