526 Camino Ct.

Hello my name is Trish Rose and I have exactly what your looking for all completely furnished right down to paper towels! I have two bedroom duplexes. All very clean, spacious, quiet, beautifully corporate furnished rentals with kitchenware, bed and bath linens, T.V, tile floors, fans, carport, front porch, big utility room with washer and dryer. Located in Altamonte Springs off Rt.436 on Camino Ct. near the hospital, mall, publix supermarket. Short or long term. Please no pets and no smoking inside unit. New metal roof and new A/Cs (helps with power bill) utilities kept in owners name paid by tenant for convenience. Cable and Internet left up to tenant Spectrum. Just call or email Trish Rose.