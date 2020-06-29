512 New England ct

Amenities
Excellent direct ocean view and beach access. SIAN condos are located between Hallandale Beach and Hollywood Beach with great amenities. This non-smoking unit is completely furnished, Ceramic tile floors throughout and fully equipped kitchen to make your stay convenient and comfortable. king size bed + two beds, 3 TVs w /free cable, free Wi-Fi internet connection inside condo, dining room + eating kitchen for up to 4 people.
HABLAMOS ESPA?OL!!!
Seasonally heated swimming pool with sundeck, beautiful landscaping and barbecue areas for entertaining
Direct beach access
Fitness Center
Swimming Pool with landscaped deck
Elegant lobby, thoughtfully appointed by awarded winning designer
Clubhouse
Attended front desk
Concierge services
Lush Landscaping
Covered Parking
Guest parking
Secured entry
Walking distance to restaurants, beach boardwalk, shopping and entertainment
.South Beach just 10 minutes away
.Westin Diplomat Resort & Spa / Golf Course
.Shopping:
Aventura Mall - 10 minutes , Sawgrass Mill Outlet Mall - 25 minutes
Bal Harbour Shops - 15 minutes away
.Hollywood Greyhound Racing & Casino
.Gulfstream Racetrack & Casino with plenty of shops and restaurants
EXIT CLEANING FEE $190