503 Beverly Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport fireplace media room

Hello my name is Trish Rose and I have 1,2,and 3 bedroom beautiful, completely furnished homes in Altamonte Springs,just 30 min. from Disney and more on this website. Short or long term, complete with all linenware, kitchenware,cleaning supplies and washer/dryer. My 3 bedroom has a big living room, mirrored formal dining room, office, a big fireplace room for resting, sleeping or eating, back patio, two car carport, big fenced in back yard for your pet. Totally decorated with unique artifacts from all over the world even a BIG TV. A very quiet, comfy, quaint home located close to I-4, Rt.436 @ Maitland Ave. in Altamonte Springs. It is near the hospital, Eastmonte park, Altamonte Mall, movie theaters, plus Publix and Walmart not far away. Contact other listing for more details. No smoking in home, Smokers Outback, pets okay! Winter snowbirds welcome, reserve early!Just call or email