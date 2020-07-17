All apartments in Altamonte Springs
487 Tamarack St
487 Tamarack St

487 Tamarack Street · No Longer Available
Location

487 Tamarack Street, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two Bedroom Townhouse in Altamonte Springs (Freshly Updated) - Currently installing new laminate floors throughout and repainting entire unit. All work to be done by 08/30. Two story townhouse with split floor plan, master bedroom is downstairs and second bedroom is upstairs. Side yard, carport and storage closet. Landscaping care services provided for the front yard by the HOA. Washer/Dryer hook-ups. AC unit less than 1 year old. Newly re-plumbed.

Rental requirements:
- monthly household income 3x the rent amount
- credit score of at least 600
- history of timely rent/mortgage payments for past two years
- no previous evictions
- no pending bankruptcies
- One small pet allowed. $500 pet deposit. No aggressive dog breeds, 22 lbs limit.

To schedule a viewing please call (407) 720-9621. Thank you.

(RLNE4270460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 487 Tamarack St have any available units?
487 Tamarack St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 487 Tamarack St have?
Some of 487 Tamarack St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 487 Tamarack St currently offering any rent specials?
487 Tamarack St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 487 Tamarack St pet-friendly?
Yes, 487 Tamarack St is pet friendly.
Does 487 Tamarack St offer parking?
Yes, 487 Tamarack St offers parking.
Does 487 Tamarack St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 487 Tamarack St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 487 Tamarack St have a pool?
No, 487 Tamarack St does not have a pool.
Does 487 Tamarack St have accessible units?
No, 487 Tamarack St does not have accessible units.
Does 487 Tamarack St have units with dishwashers?
No, 487 Tamarack St does not have units with dishwashers.
