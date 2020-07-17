487 Tamarack St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carport recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two Bedroom Townhouse in Altamonte Springs (Freshly Updated) - Currently installing new laminate floors throughout and repainting entire unit. All work to be done by 08/30. Two story townhouse with split floor plan, master bedroom is downstairs and second bedroom is upstairs. Side yard, carport and storage closet. Landscaping care services provided for the front yard by the HOA. Washer/Dryer hook-ups. AC unit less than 1 year old. Newly re-plumbed.



Rental requirements:

- monthly household income 3x the rent amount

- credit score of at least 600

- history of timely rent/mortgage payments for past two years

- no previous evictions

- no pending bankruptcies

- One small pet allowed. $500 pet deposit. No aggressive dog breeds, 22 lbs limit.



To schedule a viewing please call (407) 720-9621. Thank you.



(RLNE4270460)