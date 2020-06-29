All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
427 Breakwater Drive
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

427 Breakwater Drive

427 Breakwater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

427 Breakwater Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3BR, 2BA Home with Huge Yard in Altamonte! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,232 sqft Altamonte home is ready for move-in! Upon entry, you'll notice that the main living areas of the home offer plenty of natural light from the numerous windows. The kitchen has granite counter tops, 42" cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances including the dishwasher, range, and refrigerator. In the back of the home, you'll find a fully screened in patio that leads to the spacious back yard- a perfect spot for the dog to run around! The master bathroom has a very private feel with it's en suite bathroom. The walk in closet has a built in shelving system which provides plenty of storage. Both guest bedrooms are well-sized with large reach-in closets and easy access to the guest bath. Rounding out this wonderful Altamonte Springs home is a 2-car garage, included washer and dryer, screened in patio, and spacious backyard. This home is just minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment and major roadways such as SR 434, 436, I-4, Wekiva Springs Road, Montgomery Road, and Douglas Avenue.

Were happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

ATTENTION: Innovative Realty does not post ads on Craigslist! Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty, LLC at (407) 772-5555. You can schedule a showing online at www.innovativerealtyfl.com.

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty

Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify

(RLNE5572530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 Breakwater Drive have any available units?
427 Breakwater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 427 Breakwater Drive have?
Some of 427 Breakwater Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 Breakwater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
427 Breakwater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 Breakwater Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 427 Breakwater Drive is pet friendly.
Does 427 Breakwater Drive offer parking?
Yes, 427 Breakwater Drive offers parking.
Does 427 Breakwater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 427 Breakwater Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 Breakwater Drive have a pool?
No, 427 Breakwater Drive does not have a pool.
Does 427 Breakwater Drive have accessible units?
No, 427 Breakwater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 427 Breakwater Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 427 Breakwater Drive has units with dishwashers.
