All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Find more places like 4 Escondido Circle #32.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
4 Escondido Circle #32
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

4 Escondido Circle #32

4 Escondido Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altamonte Springs
See all
Luxury Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

4 Escondido Circle, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
Escondido-A 55+ Community-Altamonte Springs-Large 2/2 Condo-2nd Floor w/elevator! - This large 1,472 sq.ft second floor condo with two bedrooms and two bathrooms in the desirable 55+ Escondido Community features easy elevator access, spacious living/dining room combination complete with fireplace and wet bar, functional eat-in kitchen, and grand 10x13 Florida room balcony with picturesque lake view. All fresh paint!! Sizable bedrooms with a walk-in closet included in the master suite. Carpet throughout the main living area & bedrooms and tile in the kitchen & bathrooms. The Escondido Community requires that at least one resident on the lease be 55+ or older and offers a perfectly maintained park-like setting with mature landscaping and gardens, solar heated community pool, deck area, clubhouse, 3 tennis courts, and scenic walkway around the community lake with center fountain. Basic cable is also provided. Conveniently located just off SR436 across from Uptown Altamonte, Cranes Roost, The Altamonte Mall, and only moments away from I-4.

Features: All Kitchen Appliances, Washer/Dryer, Carpet/Tile, Florida Room/Balcony with Lake Views, Elevator Access, 1 Reserved Parking Space, 55+ Community with Pool-Clubhouse-Tennis Courts-Lake, Basic Cable-NO Pets-Community Rule-Children can visit for up to two weeks
No one under 18 can be a permanent resident for this 55+ community

NO PETS-Community Rule for tenants! Visitors-Cannot bring any pets,

55+ COMMUNITY REQUIRES AT LEAST ONE RESIDENT ON THE LEASE BE 55 OR OLDER, NO PETS ALLOWED, AND Community Rule-Children can visit for up to two weeks-No one under 18 can be a permanent resident for this 55+ community

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process: You will be required to submit the following when you fill out your application: Drivers License/State ID, Income Verification, and pictures, if any, of your pet. This must be done when you apply in order to proceed with your application.

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in. Example-Applicant must be able to prove $3000 gross income (verifiable) in order to qualify for home that rents for $1000 a month.

What is provable income?

A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4278438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Escondido Circle #32 have any available units?
4 Escondido Circle #32 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 Escondido Circle #32 have?
Some of 4 Escondido Circle #32's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Escondido Circle #32 currently offering any rent specials?
4 Escondido Circle #32 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Escondido Circle #32 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 Escondido Circle #32 is pet friendly.
Does 4 Escondido Circle #32 offer parking?
Yes, 4 Escondido Circle #32 offers parking.
Does 4 Escondido Circle #32 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Escondido Circle #32 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Escondido Circle #32 have a pool?
Yes, 4 Escondido Circle #32 has a pool.
Does 4 Escondido Circle #32 have accessible units?
Yes, 4 Escondido Circle #32 has accessible units.
Does 4 Escondido Circle #32 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Escondido Circle #32 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at Uptown Altamonte
285 Uptown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Sanctuary at CenterPointe
486 Center Pointe Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Altamonte at Spring Valley
693 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Crest at Altamonte
599 Calibre Crest Pkwy
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Similar Pages

Altamonte Springs 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAltamonte Springs 2 Bedroom Apartments
Altamonte Springs Luxury ApartmentsAltamonte Springs Pet Friendly Apartments
Altamonte Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus