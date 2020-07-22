4 Escondido Circle #32

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator parking pool pet friendly tennis court

Escondido-A 55+ Community-Altamonte Springs-Large 2/2 Condo-2nd Floor w/elevator! - This large 1,472 sq.ft second floor condo with two bedrooms and two bathrooms in the desirable 55+ Escondido Community features easy elevator access, spacious living/dining room combination complete with fireplace and wet bar, functional eat-in kitchen, and grand 10x13 Florida room balcony with picturesque lake view. All fresh paint!! Sizable bedrooms with a walk-in closet included in the master suite. Carpet throughout the main living area & bedrooms and tile in the kitchen & bathrooms. The Escondido Community requires that at least one resident on the lease be 55+ or older and offers a perfectly maintained park-like setting with mature landscaping and gardens, solar heated community pool, deck area, clubhouse, 3 tennis courts, and scenic walkway around the community lake with center fountain. Basic cable is also provided. Conveniently located just off SR436 across from Uptown Altamonte, Cranes Roost, The Altamonte Mall, and only moments away from I-4.



Features: All Kitchen Appliances, Washer/Dryer, Carpet/Tile, Florida Room/Balcony with Lake Views, Elevator Access, 1 Reserved Parking Space, 55+ Community with Pool-Clubhouse-Tennis Courts-Lake, Basic Cable-NO Pets-Community Rule-Children can visit for up to two weeks

55+ COMMUNITY REQUIRES AT LEAST ONE RESIDENT ON THE LEASE BE 55 OR OLDER, NO PETS ALLOWED, AND Community Rule-Children can visit for up to two weeks-No one under 18 can be a permanent resident for this 55+ community



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



Application Process: You will be required to submit the following when you fill out your application: Drivers License/State ID, Income Verification, and pictures, if any, of your pet. This must be done when you apply in order to proceed with your application.



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in. Example-Applicant must be able to prove $3000 gross income (verifiable) in order to qualify for home that rents for $1000 a month.



What is provable income?



A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



(RLNE4278438)