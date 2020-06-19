All apartments in Altamonte Springs
390 Lake Placid Ct #301
390 Lake Placid Ct #301

390 Lake Placid Ct · No Longer Available
Location

390 Lake Placid Ct, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
trash valet
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
trash valet
volleyball court
1/1 Condo in Gated Lakefront Community in Altamonte Springs - Available NOW! For more information and to schedule a showing, please call or text Tamara Martin @ 407-760-0835.

Rent includes: water/sewer, valet trash removal, full-size washer/dryer

Gorgeous 1/1 condo in lakefront community in the heart of Altamonte Springs! Top floor unit with volume ceilings! Situated in the GATED community of Lakewood Park, just minutes from Cranes Roost Lake, Altamonte Mall, and Uptown Altamonte ~ Easy access to I-4 and just 15 minutes from Downtown Orlando! Freshly painted a neutral grey-beige color throughout! Kitchen features hardwood cabinetry, black appliances, breakfast bar, and closet pantry. Inside utility with washer/dryer included. Private covered balcony with storage shed.

~Application fee is $45 per adult.
~There is a one-time admin fee of $100 due at lease signing.
~HOA charges a one-time registration fee of $50 prior to move-in.

(RLNE4726557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 Lake Placid Ct #301 have any available units?
390 Lake Placid Ct #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 390 Lake Placid Ct #301 have?
Some of 390 Lake Placid Ct #301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 390 Lake Placid Ct #301 currently offering any rent specials?
390 Lake Placid Ct #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 Lake Placid Ct #301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 390 Lake Placid Ct #301 is pet friendly.
Does 390 Lake Placid Ct #301 offer parking?
No, 390 Lake Placid Ct #301 does not offer parking.
Does 390 Lake Placid Ct #301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 390 Lake Placid Ct #301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 Lake Placid Ct #301 have a pool?
Yes, 390 Lake Placid Ct #301 has a pool.
Does 390 Lake Placid Ct #301 have accessible units?
No, 390 Lake Placid Ct #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 390 Lake Placid Ct #301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 390 Lake Placid Ct #301 does not have units with dishwashers.
