390 Lake Placid Ct #301

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly gym pool trash valet

cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1/1 Condo in Gated Lakefront Community in Altamonte Springs - Available NOW! For more information and to schedule a showing, please call or text Tamara Martin @ 407-760-0835.



Rent includes: water/sewer, valet trash removal, full-size washer/dryer



Gorgeous 1/1 condo in lakefront community in the heart of Altamonte Springs! Top floor unit with volume ceilings! Situated in the GATED community of Lakewood Park, just minutes from Cranes Roost Lake, Altamonte Mall, and Uptown Altamonte ~ Easy access to I-4 and just 15 minutes from Downtown Orlando! Freshly painted a neutral grey-beige color throughout! Kitchen features hardwood cabinetry, black appliances, breakfast bar, and closet pantry. Inside utility with washer/dryer included. Private covered balcony with storage shed.



~Application fee is $45 per adult.

~There is a one-time admin fee of $100 due at lease signing.

~HOA charges a one-time registration fee of $50 prior to move-in.



