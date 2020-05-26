All apartments in Altamonte Springs
380 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:46 AM

380 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE

380 Lakepointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

380 Lakepointe Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful and spacious 3rd floor unit with 1bed/1bath. This bright home boasts new carpet all throughout, fresh paint, stainless steel appliances with washer and dryer included. Open balcony with a convenient storage room. Highly desired and GATED Lakewood Park community is located in a very quiet setting just off Highway 436 and Essex that offers VALLEY Trash Pickup, Lakefront community clubhouse, fully-equipped fitness center, tennis courts, sand volleyball courts, 2 private community POOLS - each with their own hot tubs, and 2 spacious sun decks. The Lakewood Park community is conveniently close to I-4, in walking distance from the Altamonte Mall and the well known Uptown Altamonte with its Cranes Roost Lake offering convenient shopping, and a collection of places to eat, drink and be entertained.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 380 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE have any available units?
380 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 380 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE have?
Some of 380 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 380 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
380 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 380 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 380 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 380 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 380 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 380 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 380 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 380 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 380 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 380 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 380 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 380 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 380 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

