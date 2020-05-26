380 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Beautiful and spacious 3rd floor unit with 1bed/1bath. This bright home boasts new carpet all throughout, fresh paint, stainless steel appliances with washer and dryer included. Open balcony with a convenient storage room. Highly desired and GATED Lakewood Park community is located in a very quiet setting just off Highway 436 and Essex that offers VALLEY Trash Pickup, Lakefront community clubhouse, fully-equipped fitness center, tennis courts, sand volleyball courts, 2 private community POOLS - each with their own hot tubs, and 2 spacious sun decks. The Lakewood Park community is conveniently close to I-4, in walking distance from the Altamonte Mall and the well known Uptown Altamonte with its Cranes Roost Lake offering convenient shopping, and a collection of places to eat, drink and be entertained.