375 EMERSON PLAZA

RARE OPPORTUNITY! This Luxury Condo Provides Breathtaking Water Views of Beautiful Cranes Roost Lake. Condos facing the lake are rarely available. As you enter through the Security Gates of Emerson Plaza you will need coded access to enter the Lobby Entrance. Ride the High-Speed Elevator to your 5th Floor Condo, as you enter you will immediately fix your eyes towards your huge Private Balcony and amazing Panoramic Views, spanning the shimmering Lake to Cranes Roost Park. You will love the bright open airy feel with huge insulated sliders and 10' ceilings. Enjoy breakfast in your beautiful Kitchen with Island and Granite Counter Tops, eat at the dining area or have coffee on the balcony as the sun rises. Relax in your Master Suite which has a Walk in Closet and views of the Lake. Master Bath has Dual Vanities and Spacious Shower. Secondary full bath and guest bedroom or home office are just steps away. Resort style living, conveniently located in heart of all the activity but with vacation feel; be as active or relaxed as you wish. Enjoy the Fitness Center, brunch at the Clubhouse, dip in the heated infinity edge pool or stroll along Manicured Grounds at the Lighted boardwalk to music on the path encircling the Lake. There is Premier Dining and Convenient Shopping, at Altamonte Mall and Uptown Altamonte. Easy access to I4 and Downtown Orlando. Enjoy the Lakeside Events and fireworks from your balcony. Unit is tastefully decorated and can be offered fully furnished at an additional cost or for purchase.