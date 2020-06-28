All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
375 EMERSON PLAZA
Last updated February 19 2020 at 12:57 PM

375 EMERSON PLAZA

375 Emerson Plaza · No Longer Available
Location

375 Emerson Plaza, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
lobby
RARE OPPORTUNITY! This Luxury Condo Provides Breathtaking Water Views of Beautiful Cranes Roost Lake. Condos facing the lake are rarely available. As you enter through the Security Gates of Emerson Plaza you will need coded access to enter the Lobby Entrance. Ride the High-Speed Elevator to your 5th Floor Condo, as you enter you will immediately fix your eyes towards your huge Private Balcony and amazing Panoramic Views, spanning the shimmering Lake to Cranes Roost Park. You will love the bright open airy feel with huge insulated sliders and 10' ceilings. Enjoy breakfast in your beautiful Kitchen with Island and Granite Counter Tops, eat at the dining area or have coffee on the balcony as the sun rises. Relax in your Master Suite which has a Walk in Closet and views of the Lake. Master Bath has Dual Vanities and Spacious Shower. Secondary full bath and guest bedroom or home office are just steps away. Resort style living, conveniently located in heart of all the activity but with vacation feel; be as active or relaxed as you wish. Enjoy the Fitness Center, brunch at the Clubhouse, dip in the heated infinity edge pool or stroll along Manicured Grounds at the Lighted boardwalk to music on the path encircling the Lake. There is Premier Dining and Convenient Shopping, at Altamonte Mall and Uptown Altamonte. Easy access to I4 and Downtown Orlando. Enjoy the Lakeside Events and fireworks from your balcony. Unit is tastefully decorated and can be offered fully furnished at an additional cost or for purchase.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 375 EMERSON PLAZA have any available units?
375 EMERSON PLAZA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 375 EMERSON PLAZA have?
Some of 375 EMERSON PLAZA's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 375 EMERSON PLAZA currently offering any rent specials?
375 EMERSON PLAZA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 375 EMERSON PLAZA pet-friendly?
No, 375 EMERSON PLAZA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 375 EMERSON PLAZA offer parking?
No, 375 EMERSON PLAZA does not offer parking.
Does 375 EMERSON PLAZA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 375 EMERSON PLAZA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 375 EMERSON PLAZA have a pool?
Yes, 375 EMERSON PLAZA has a pool.
Does 375 EMERSON PLAZA have accessible units?
No, 375 EMERSON PLAZA does not have accessible units.
Does 375 EMERSON PLAZA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 375 EMERSON PLAZA has units with dishwashers.
