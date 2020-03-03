All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
370 Lake Tahoe Ct., Bldg. 29, Unit 304
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:06 PM

370 Lake Tahoe Ct., Bldg. 29, Unit 304

370 Lake Tahoe Court · No Longer Available
Location

370 Lake Tahoe Court, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
This adorable 1/1 features gorgeous vinyl wood floors throughout, freshly painted walls, washer / dryer in unit. Beautiful and quiet, this gated community is waiting for you to call it home!
Close to I-4 and local major roadways, you'll find easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Beaches within a quick 30 minute drive so you've found your paradise here!!

Qualifications: Each adult will need to complete an online application at www.rentlpg.com. There is a $75 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 600+, no history of eviction and income equaling at least 3 times the rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 370 Lake Tahoe Ct., Bldg. 29, Unit 304 have any available units?
370 Lake Tahoe Ct., Bldg. 29, Unit 304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 370 Lake Tahoe Ct., Bldg. 29, Unit 304 have?
Some of 370 Lake Tahoe Ct., Bldg. 29, Unit 304's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 370 Lake Tahoe Ct., Bldg. 29, Unit 304 currently offering any rent specials?
370 Lake Tahoe Ct., Bldg. 29, Unit 304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 370 Lake Tahoe Ct., Bldg. 29, Unit 304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 370 Lake Tahoe Ct., Bldg. 29, Unit 304 is pet friendly.
Does 370 Lake Tahoe Ct., Bldg. 29, Unit 304 offer parking?
Yes, 370 Lake Tahoe Ct., Bldg. 29, Unit 304 offers parking.
Does 370 Lake Tahoe Ct., Bldg. 29, Unit 304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 370 Lake Tahoe Ct., Bldg. 29, Unit 304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 370 Lake Tahoe Ct., Bldg. 29, Unit 304 have a pool?
Yes, 370 Lake Tahoe Ct., Bldg. 29, Unit 304 has a pool.
Does 370 Lake Tahoe Ct., Bldg. 29, Unit 304 have accessible units?
No, 370 Lake Tahoe Ct., Bldg. 29, Unit 304 does not have accessible units.
Does 370 Lake Tahoe Ct., Bldg. 29, Unit 304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 370 Lake Tahoe Ct., Bldg. 29, Unit 304 has units with dishwashers.
