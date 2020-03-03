370 Lake Tahoe Ct., Bldg. 29, Unit 304

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly tennis court

This adorable 1/1 features gorgeous vinyl wood floors throughout, freshly painted walls, washer / dryer in unit. Beautiful and quiet, this gated community is waiting for you to call it home!

Close to I-4 and local major roadways, you'll find easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Beaches within a quick 30 minute drive so you've found your paradise here!!



Qualifications: Each adult will need to complete an online application at www.rentlpg.com. There is a $75 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 600+, no history of eviction and income equaling at least 3 times the rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval.