370 Lake Tahoe Ct., Bldg. 29, Unit 304

Amenities
This adorable 1/1 features gorgeous vinyl wood floors throughout, freshly painted walls, washer / dryer in unit. Beautiful and quiet, this gated community is waiting for you to call it home!
Close to I-4 and local major roadways, you'll find easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Beaches within a quick 30 minute drive so you've found your paradise here!!
Qualifications: Each adult will need to complete an online application at www.rentlpg.com. There is a $75 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 600+, no history of eviction and income equaling at least 3 times the rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval.