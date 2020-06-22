All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Find more places like 364 Northpointe Ct #303.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
364 Northpointe Ct #303
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

364 Northpointe Ct #303

364 Northpointe Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altamonte Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

364 Northpointe Court, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
trash valet
volleyball court
364 Northpointe Ct #303 Available 07/01/20 Renovated 1/1 Condo in Gated Lakefront Community ~ Granite Counters ~ Wood flooring ~ Great Amenities - Available July 1st! **Rent includes water/sewer, valet trash removal, parking, full-size WASHER/DRYER and access to fantastic amenities!**

Check out this swanky 1/1 top floor condo in the desirable Lakewood Park community of Altamonte Springs! Open layout and soaring volume ceilings ~ Gorgeous LAMINATE flooring throughout (absolutely no carpet!) The kitchen features beautiful GRANITE counter tops! Private COVERED PATIO with storage closet, plenty of parking, and all the amenities you are looking for in a prime CENTRAL LOCATION! Minutes from Altamonte Mall, Cranes Roost Lake, Uptown Altamonte, FL Hospital, and all your favorite restaurants and retail stores! Publix and Whole Foods just a couple blocks away! Immediate access to I-4, SR-436, and 434! Lakewood Park offers residents a beautiful LAKEFRONT POOL ~ Tennis Courts ~ Fitness Center ~ Clubhouse, and more. Tucked away in a GATED COMMUNITY with mature landscaping!

Application fee is $45.00 per adult
HOA charges one-time $50.00 tenant registration fee
Infinity charges one-time $100.00 admin fee due at lease signing

(RLNE3359507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 364 Northpointe Ct #303 have any available units?
364 Northpointe Ct #303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 364 Northpointe Ct #303 have?
Some of 364 Northpointe Ct #303's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 364 Northpointe Ct #303 currently offering any rent specials?
364 Northpointe Ct #303 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 364 Northpointe Ct #303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 364 Northpointe Ct #303 is pet friendly.
Does 364 Northpointe Ct #303 offer parking?
Yes, 364 Northpointe Ct #303 does offer parking.
Does 364 Northpointe Ct #303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 364 Northpointe Ct #303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 364 Northpointe Ct #303 have a pool?
Yes, 364 Northpointe Ct #303 has a pool.
Does 364 Northpointe Ct #303 have accessible units?
No, 364 Northpointe Ct #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 364 Northpointe Ct #303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 364 Northpointe Ct #303 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Preserve at Spring Lake
895 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Sanctuary at CenterPointe
486 Center Pointe Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
The Crest at Altamonte
599 Calibre Crest Pkwy
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs
270 Altamonte Bay Club Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Similar Pages

Altamonte Springs 1 BedroomsAltamonte Springs 2 Bedrooms
Altamonte Springs Apartments with PoolAltamonte Springs Pet Friendly Places
Altamonte Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus