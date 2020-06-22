Amenities

364 Northpointe Ct #303 Available 07/01/20 Renovated 1/1 Condo in Gated Lakefront Community ~ Granite Counters ~ Wood flooring ~ Great Amenities - Available July 1st! **Rent includes water/sewer, valet trash removal, parking, full-size WASHER/DRYER and access to fantastic amenities!**



Check out this swanky 1/1 top floor condo in the desirable Lakewood Park community of Altamonte Springs! Open layout and soaring volume ceilings ~ Gorgeous LAMINATE flooring throughout (absolutely no carpet!) The kitchen features beautiful GRANITE counter tops! Private COVERED PATIO with storage closet, plenty of parking, and all the amenities you are looking for in a prime CENTRAL LOCATION! Minutes from Altamonte Mall, Cranes Roost Lake, Uptown Altamonte, FL Hospital, and all your favorite restaurants and retail stores! Publix and Whole Foods just a couple blocks away! Immediate access to I-4, SR-436, and 434! Lakewood Park offers residents a beautiful LAKEFRONT POOL ~ Tennis Courts ~ Fitness Center ~ Clubhouse, and more. Tucked away in a GATED COMMUNITY with mature landscaping!



Application fee is $45.00 per adult

HOA charges one-time $50.00 tenant registration fee

Infinity charges one-time $100.00 admin fee due at lease signing



(RLNE3359507)