Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:48 AM

336 Blue Violet, #337

336 Blue Violet Way · No Longer Available
Location

336 Blue Violet Way, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Welcome home! This two story, two bedroom condo is waiting for you! You'll love how spacious this unit is, with a large open living room and two large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. This unit boasts new flooring throughout, a laundry room, and an outdoor patio. Great location in Altamonte Springs, close to the Altamonte Mall, Uptown Shopping, major highways and more. Complex includes community pool for your enjoyment. Call today!

Ask about a free smart TV upon signing lease!

Online Application at watsonrealestate.managebuilding.com
$50.00 application fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 Blue Violet, #337 have any available units?
336 Blue Violet, #337 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 336 Blue Violet, #337 have?
Some of 336 Blue Violet, #337's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 Blue Violet, #337 currently offering any rent specials?
336 Blue Violet, #337 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 Blue Violet, #337 pet-friendly?
No, 336 Blue Violet, #337 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 336 Blue Violet, #337 offer parking?
No, 336 Blue Violet, #337 does not offer parking.
Does 336 Blue Violet, #337 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 Blue Violet, #337 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 Blue Violet, #337 have a pool?
Yes, 336 Blue Violet, #337 has a pool.
Does 336 Blue Violet, #337 have accessible units?
No, 336 Blue Violet, #337 does not have accessible units.
Does 336 Blue Violet, #337 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 336 Blue Violet, #337 has units with dishwashers.
