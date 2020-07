Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Unit is ready for immediate move-in as early as May 1. Nice pool view from screened porch. Good size bedrooms. master also can access screened porch. Huge in unit storage room. Close to shopping and dozens of restaurants. Costco, Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot, Target. A really really convenient location. Great neighbors.