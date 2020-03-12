All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Find more places like 312 Cherokee Court, Unit H.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
312 Cherokee Court, Unit H
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

312 Cherokee Court, Unit H

312 Cherokee Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altamonte Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

312 Cherokee Court, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Stunning 1/1 Condo in the heart of Altamonte Springs. Must See!!! WOOD FLOORS in the living room, TILE in kitchen, foyer, and bath & CARPET in the bedroom! UPGRADED CABINETRY and appliances in the kitchen! UPGRADED VANITY, FIXTURES, and tub w/ bath! The spacious MASTER SUITE is large enough for a king-size bed! Huge WALK-IN CLOSET! Inside utility with washer/dryer hook up. Sliding glass doors off the living room lead to a COVERED PATIO! Hurry... this one won't last!

Qualifications: Each adult will need to complete an online application at www.rentlpg.com. There is a $75 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 600+, clean criminal and eviction histories and income equaling at least 3 times the rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval. There is a separate HOA application fee and process once selected for tenancy.
Just a couple blocks from Cranes Roost Park, Uptown Altamonte, and the Altamonte Mall! Easy access to I-4 and 15 minutes from Downtown Orlando!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Cherokee Court, Unit H have any available units?
312 Cherokee Court, Unit H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 312 Cherokee Court, Unit H have?
Some of 312 Cherokee Court, Unit H's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Cherokee Court, Unit H currently offering any rent specials?
312 Cherokee Court, Unit H isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Cherokee Court, Unit H pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 Cherokee Court, Unit H is pet friendly.
Does 312 Cherokee Court, Unit H offer parking?
Yes, 312 Cherokee Court, Unit H does offer parking.
Does 312 Cherokee Court, Unit H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Cherokee Court, Unit H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Cherokee Court, Unit H have a pool?
Yes, 312 Cherokee Court, Unit H has a pool.
Does 312 Cherokee Court, Unit H have accessible units?
No, 312 Cherokee Court, Unit H does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Cherokee Court, Unit H have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 Cherokee Court, Unit H has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Villa Del Mar
500 Sabal Palm Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Altamonte at Spring Valley
693 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs
270 Altamonte Bay Club Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Similar Pages

Altamonte Springs 1 BedroomsAltamonte Springs 2 Bedrooms
Altamonte Springs Apartments with PoolAltamonte Springs Pet Friendly Places
Altamonte Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus