312 Cherokee Court, Unit H

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly tennis court

Stunning 1/1 Condo in the heart of Altamonte Springs. Must See!!! WOOD FLOORS in the living room, TILE in kitchen, foyer, and bath & CARPET in the bedroom! UPGRADED CABINETRY and appliances in the kitchen! UPGRADED VANITY, FIXTURES, and tub w/ bath! The spacious MASTER SUITE is large enough for a king-size bed! Huge WALK-IN CLOSET! Inside utility with washer/dryer hook up. Sliding glass doors off the living room lead to a COVERED PATIO! Hurry... this one won't last!



Qualifications: Each adult will need to complete an online application at www.rentlpg.com. There is a $75 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 600+, clean criminal and eviction histories and income equaling at least 3 times the rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval. There is a separate HOA application fee and process once selected for tenancy.

Just a couple blocks from Cranes Roost Park, Uptown Altamonte, and the Altamonte Mall! Easy access to I-4 and 15 minutes from Downtown Orlando!