All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Find more places like 301 Oak Hill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
301 Oak Hill Drive
Last updated September 28 2019 at 8:51 AM

301 Oak Hill Drive

301 Oak Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altamonte Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

301 Oak Hill Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
POOL HOME
I have two rooms currently for rent, with a third room coming available October 10, 2019
The house is a split plan with the three bedrooms on one side of the house and the master on the other where I live. The chef kitchen is central to the home and is limited share for cooking and a mini snack area with microwave, coffee maker, full and mini fridge and cabinet storage for dry goods for cooking after hours. There is a shared washer and dryer for your use.
Full bathroom is shared with one other tenant until 10/10/19 and would be private after that. Weekly cleaning service is available

Each room is 750.00 if wanting only one room but area has been renovated to accomodate
Full suite/studio rental which would be great for traveling professionals or students. employment is expected with first month and security deposit of 1/2 of monthly rent to secured your rental.

Room #1 is a poolside room with french door access to the pool and garden area view. This room is furnished with a raised queen sized bed with storage under the bed, night stand and desk and lamp and closet. This room can can easily be converted into a sitting/living room

Room #2 also has access to the pool through the bathroom and has two windows one facing east and another north. This room is furnished with a raised double bed, night stand and lamp. Ample storage and closet.

Room#3 - May be considered for your storage.

Front door access to the house with street parking as well as limited driveway parking.

I live on the master side of the house. I have one dog and a cat who share my side of the house and are trained would consider your pet. I provide high speed internet through Spectrum so that you may stream Netflix, Amazon, Hulu etc.. Mutual Privacy is expected and respected.

My home is a quiet and tranquil place in a quiet safe neighborhood. We are near to the major access roads 436, 414 and I-4. We are 5 minutes from the Altamonte Mall,Publix and Whole Foods, Florida Hospital, 15 minutes from Winter Park and 30 minutes from Disney. And is accessible to local colleges, hospitals and trade schools. I love responsible students which most of my tenants have been and traveling professionals

Most of my tenants have stayed for a year or more with the shortest stay of 6 months.

I look forward to Welcoming you and sharing this wonderful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Oak Hill Drive have any available units?
301 Oak Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 Oak Hill Drive have?
Some of 301 Oak Hill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Oak Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
301 Oak Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Oak Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 Oak Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 301 Oak Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 301 Oak Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 301 Oak Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 Oak Hill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Oak Hill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 301 Oak Hill Drive has a pool.
Does 301 Oak Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 301 Oak Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Oak Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Oak Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at Uptown Altamonte
285 Uptown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Villa Del Mar
500 Sabal Palm Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Preserve at Spring Lake
895 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs
270 Altamonte Bay Club Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Similar Pages

Altamonte Springs 1 BedroomsAltamonte Springs 2 Bedrooms
Altamonte Springs Luxury PlacesAltamonte Springs Pet Friendly Places
Altamonte Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus