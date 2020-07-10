301 Oak Hill Drive

Amenities
POOL HOME
I have two rooms currently for rent, with a third room coming available October 10, 2019
The house is a split plan with the three bedrooms on one side of the house and the master on the other where I live. The chef kitchen is central to the home and is limited share for cooking and a mini snack area with microwave, coffee maker, full and mini fridge and cabinet storage for dry goods for cooking after hours. There is a shared washer and dryer for your use.
Full bathroom is shared with one other tenant until 10/10/19 and would be private after that. Weekly cleaning service is available
Each room is 750.00 if wanting only one room but area has been renovated to accomodate
Full suite/studio rental which would be great for traveling professionals or students. employment is expected with first month and security deposit of 1/2 of monthly rent to secured your rental.
Room #1 is a poolside room with french door access to the pool and garden area view. This room is furnished with a raised queen sized bed with storage under the bed, night stand and desk and lamp and closet. This room can can easily be converted into a sitting/living room
Room #2 also has access to the pool through the bathroom and has two windows one facing east and another north. This room is furnished with a raised double bed, night stand and lamp. Ample storage and closet.
Room#3 - May be considered for your storage.
Front door access to the house with street parking as well as limited driveway parking.
I live on the master side of the house. I have one dog and a cat who share my side of the house and are trained would consider your pet. I provide high speed internet through Spectrum so that you may stream Netflix, Amazon, Hulu etc.. Mutual Privacy is expected and respected.
My home is a quiet and tranquil place in a quiet safe neighborhood. We are near to the major access roads 436, 414 and I-4. We are 5 minutes from the Altamonte Mall,Publix and Whole Foods, Florida Hospital, 15 minutes from Winter Park and 30 minutes from Disney. And is accessible to local colleges, hospitals and trade schools. I love responsible students which most of my tenants have been and traveling professionals
Most of my tenants have stayed for a year or more with the shortest stay of 6 months.
I look forward to Welcoming you and sharing this wonderful home.