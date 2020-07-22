247 DEBORA COURT

Amenities

*Recent renovated two bathrooms upstairs*No carpet* Convenient location to I4, 436, Altamonte Springs Mall* 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo located in Altamonte Heights in Altamonte Springs. Two story with a formal dining and living room combo floor plan, plus kitchen, half bath and laundry room on the first floor. Solid wood stairs way takes you to the 3 bedrooms on the second floor. Bright rooms with laminate floors. Fenced in back yard, extra storage in the patio area. The rent includes water. A must see! This condo will go fast!