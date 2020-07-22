All apartments in Altamonte Springs
247 DEBORA COURT
247 DEBORA COURT

247 Debra Court · No Longer Available
Location

247 Debra Court, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
*Recent renovated two bathrooms upstairs*No carpet* Convenient location to I4, 436, Altamonte Springs Mall* 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo located in Altamonte Heights in Altamonte Springs. Two story with a formal dining and living room combo floor plan, plus kitchen, half bath and laundry room on the first floor. Solid wood stairs way takes you to the 3 bedrooms on the second floor. Bright rooms with laminate floors. Fenced in back yard, extra storage in the patio area. The rent includes water. A must see! This condo will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 DEBORA COURT have any available units?
247 DEBORA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 247 DEBORA COURT have?
Some of 247 DEBORA COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 247 DEBORA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
247 DEBORA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 DEBORA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 247 DEBORA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 247 DEBORA COURT offer parking?
No, 247 DEBORA COURT does not offer parking.
Does 247 DEBORA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 247 DEBORA COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 DEBORA COURT have a pool?
No, 247 DEBORA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 247 DEBORA COURT have accessible units?
No, 247 DEBORA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 247 DEBORA COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 247 DEBORA COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
