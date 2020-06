Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Huge one bedroom on the ground floor in the rear of the building. No parking lot of views! Light and bright! Very large living area. The separate area as a dining room. Galley style kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Disposal. Very large bedroom for king-sized furnishings. This home has storage, storage, storage - inside and out. Step outside to coin-operated washer/dryer. Nice patio area with lots of privacy. Great Altamonte Springs neighborhood in a quaint setting.