Altamonte Springs, FL
206 ROBIN ROAD
Last updated December 18 2019 at 2:07 AM

206 ROBIN ROAD

206 Robin Road · No Longer Available
Location

206 Robin Road, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Delightful Altamonte Springs Rental Home located in the Community of Town & Country Estates. This RENOVATED 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath home sits across the street from Prairie Lake and offers a beautiful view of the lake from the front porch. Kitchen has been completely REMODELED with Granite Counter Tops, Glass Tile Back Splash, Light Fixtures, and Appliances. BRAND NEW A/C UNIT!!!! Home also features Newer: Plumbing, Toilets, Hot Water Heater, Utility Sink, and Master Bath Vanity. This gem also features a 2 Car Carport, Eat-in Kitchen, Ceiling Fans, Inside Utility Room, Florida Room, Fenced Back Yard and Terrazzo Flooring Throughout. Appliances included are: Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Range, and Refrigerator. GREAT SEMINOLE COUNTY SCHOOLS!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 ROBIN ROAD have any available units?
206 ROBIN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 ROBIN ROAD have?
Some of 206 ROBIN ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 ROBIN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
206 ROBIN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 ROBIN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 206 ROBIN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 206 ROBIN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 206 ROBIN ROAD offers parking.
Does 206 ROBIN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 ROBIN ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 ROBIN ROAD have a pool?
No, 206 ROBIN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 206 ROBIN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 206 ROBIN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 206 ROBIN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 ROBIN ROAD has units with dishwashers.

