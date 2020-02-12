206 ROBIN ROAD

Amenities

Delightful Altamonte Springs Rental Home located in the Community of Town & Country Estates. This RENOVATED 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath home sits across the street from Prairie Lake and offers a beautiful view of the lake from the front porch. Kitchen has been completely REMODELED with Granite Counter Tops, Glass Tile Back Splash, Light Fixtures, and Appliances. BRAND NEW A/C UNIT!!!! Home also features Newer: Plumbing, Toilets, Hot Water Heater, Utility Sink, and Master Bath Vanity. This gem also features a 2 Car Carport, Eat-in Kitchen, Ceiling Fans, Inside Utility Room, Florida Room, Fenced Back Yard and Terrazzo Flooring Throughout. Appliances included are: Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Range, and Refrigerator. GREAT SEMINOLE COUNTY SCHOOLS!!!!