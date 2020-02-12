Amenities
200 Maitland Ave #45 - Property Id: 186057
Welcome to resort style living!
Cozy 1/1 first floor condo in Capistrano with fireplace. Lots of closets and large walk-in closet. Screened porch overlooking large tropical resort style pool. Many amenities! Friendly community, close to shopping and library.
Security Deposit is $350.00
Separate pet deposit of $250.00 (per pet). Tenants have to be approved by the board and management company. Their application fee is $100 per person/$100 for a married couple.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/186057
(RLNE5459719)