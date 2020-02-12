Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool

200 Maitland Ave #45 - Property Id: 186057



Welcome to resort style living!

Cozy 1/1 first floor condo in Capistrano with fireplace. Lots of closets and large walk-in closet. Screened porch overlooking large tropical resort style pool. Many amenities! Friendly community, close to shopping and library.

Security Deposit is $350.00

Separate pet deposit of $250.00 (per pet). Tenants have to be approved by the board and management company. Their application fee is $100 per person/$100 for a married couple.

