All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Find more places like 200 Maitland Ave 45.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
200 Maitland Ave 45
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

200 Maitland Ave 45

200 Maitland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altamonte Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

200 Maitland Avenue, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
200 Maitland Ave #45 - Property Id: 186057

Welcome to resort style living!
Cozy 1/1 first floor condo in Capistrano with fireplace. Lots of closets and large walk-in closet. Screened porch overlooking large tropical resort style pool. Many amenities! Friendly community, close to shopping and library.
Security Deposit is $350.00
Separate pet deposit of $250.00 (per pet). Tenants have to be approved by the board and management company. Their application fee is $100 per person/$100 for a married couple.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/186057
Property Id 186057

(RLNE5459719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Maitland Ave 45 have any available units?
200 Maitland Ave 45 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Maitland Ave 45 have?
Some of 200 Maitland Ave 45's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Maitland Ave 45 currently offering any rent specials?
200 Maitland Ave 45 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Maitland Ave 45 pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Maitland Ave 45 is pet friendly.
Does 200 Maitland Ave 45 offer parking?
No, 200 Maitland Ave 45 does not offer parking.
Does 200 Maitland Ave 45 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Maitland Ave 45 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Maitland Ave 45 have a pool?
Yes, 200 Maitland Ave 45 has a pool.
Does 200 Maitland Ave 45 have accessible units?
No, 200 Maitland Ave 45 does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Maitland Ave 45 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Maitland Ave 45 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at Uptown Altamonte
285 Uptown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Preserve at Spring Lake
895 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Altamonte at Spring Valley
693 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Crest at Altamonte
599 Calibre Crest Pkwy
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Similar Pages

Altamonte Springs 1 BedroomsAltamonte Springs 2 Bedrooms
Altamonte Springs Apartments with PoolAltamonte Springs Pet Friendly Places
Altamonte Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus