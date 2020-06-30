Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

200 Afton Square #102 (11) Available 10/09/19 Private, Luxurious First Floor Oasis, 2 bedroom/2 bath, Travertine Floors, HUGE fenced patio. - Wow, do not let this one go. Available for the first week of October, this gorgeous first floor condo has one of the best floor-plans in the community. This condo's location is very private, has a LARGE patio with it's own privacy fence and entrance. Lots of built-in shelving to use as design elements or for practical storage. When you step inside you immediately notice the travertine flooring, the huge living room and separate dining area. The kitchen has tons of shelving, counter space and has very well appointed features!



The master bedroom has a beautiful upgraded bathroom and a very large, spacious walk in closet. Enjoy the decorator colors that work with all designs. The second bedroom boasts built in shelving and a nice sized closet. The guest bath has also been completely remodeled, offering an easy walk in shower. Both bedrooms have beautiful wood laminate flooring.



Call now to schedule your viewing or for additional information!



GPS Realty and Property Management prides itself in offering it's residents a quiet, peaceful environment, as such, please click "apply here" for our application criteria and fees. The HOA has it's own screening process, their application fee is $100.00 per application and we will provide the needed information. This home is pet friendly, all pets including ESA and service animals, are screened through https://gpsrealty.petscreening.com/. Proof of renter's insurance is required. A portion of the total monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to your door, this will save you 5-15% on your energy bill and help ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



We do business in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Act and welcome all applicants, regardless of race, national origin, or other protected characteristic.



(RLNE1927219)