Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

200 Afton Square #102 (11)

200 Afton Square #102 · No Longer Available
Location

200 Afton Square #102, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
200 Afton Square #102 (11) Available 10/09/19 Private, Luxurious First Floor Oasis, 2 bedroom/2 bath, Travertine Floors, HUGE fenced patio. - Wow, do not let this one go. Available for the first week of October, this gorgeous first floor condo has one of the best floor-plans in the community. This condo's location is very private, has a LARGE patio with it's own privacy fence and entrance. Lots of built-in shelving to use as design elements or for practical storage. When you step inside you immediately notice the travertine flooring, the huge living room and separate dining area. The kitchen has tons of shelving, counter space and has very well appointed features!

The master bedroom has a beautiful upgraded bathroom and a very large, spacious walk in closet. Enjoy the decorator colors that work with all designs. The second bedroom boasts built in shelving and a nice sized closet. The guest bath has also been completely remodeled, offering an easy walk in shower. Both bedrooms have beautiful wood laminate flooring.

Call now to schedule your viewing or for additional information!

GPS Realty and Property Management prides itself in offering it's residents a quiet, peaceful environment, as such, please click "apply here" for our application criteria and fees. The HOA has it's own screening process, their application fee is $100.00 per application and we will provide the needed information. This home is pet friendly, all pets including ESA and service animals, are screened through https://gpsrealty.petscreening.com/. Proof of renter's insurance is required. A portion of the total monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to your door, this will save you 5-15% on your energy bill and help ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

We do business in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Act and welcome all applicants, regardless of race, national origin, or other protected characteristic.

(RLNE1927219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Afton Square #102 (11) have any available units?
200 Afton Square #102 (11) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Afton Square #102 (11) have?
Some of 200 Afton Square #102 (11)'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Afton Square #102 (11) currently offering any rent specials?
200 Afton Square #102 (11) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Afton Square #102 (11) pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Afton Square #102 (11) is pet friendly.
Does 200 Afton Square #102 (11) offer parking?
No, 200 Afton Square #102 (11) does not offer parking.
Does 200 Afton Square #102 (11) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Afton Square #102 (11) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Afton Square #102 (11) have a pool?
No, 200 Afton Square #102 (11) does not have a pool.
Does 200 Afton Square #102 (11) have accessible units?
No, 200 Afton Square #102 (11) does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Afton Square #102 (11) have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Afton Square #102 (11) does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

