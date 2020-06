Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool

Cozy one bedroom, one bathroom unit in The Reserve at Wekiva Bend. This wonderful unit boasts brand new updated flooring throughout and granite countertops. Great location in Altamonte Springs. Close to major highways, the Altamonte Mall, Uptown Shopping, and more. The beautifully wooded complex has pool and community room. Off-street parking with one designated parking space. Washer Dryer included in unit.

Pets must be under 30 lbs full grown.