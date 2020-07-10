Amenities
1338 Sassafras Avenue SEMINOLE Available 02/14/20 Altamonte Springs - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom - $1650.00 - 3/2, 2 Car Garage, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Eat-in Kitchen with Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Stove, and Dishwasher, Master Bathroom has Separate Garden Tub and Shower, Walk in Closet, Hardwood Floors,Screened Patio, Fenced. Inside Utility Room with Washer & Dryer, Pets Upon Owner Approval, Community Pool nearby. Built 1990/Sqft 1755.
Directions: I-4 to the Maitland Exit go West, go to Eden Park turn R, go to Forest Edge Subdivision turn L (also American Elm), go to Sassafras turn L, house on L.
(RLNE3708213)