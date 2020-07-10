All apartments in Altamonte Springs
1338 Sassafras Avenue SEMINOLE

1338 Sassafras Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1338 Sassafras Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Country Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1338 Sassafras Avenue SEMINOLE Available 02/14/20 Altamonte Springs - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom - $1650.00 - 3/2, 2 Car Garage, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Eat-in Kitchen with Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Stove, and Dishwasher, Master Bathroom has Separate Garden Tub and Shower, Walk in Closet, Hardwood Floors,Screened Patio, Fenced. Inside Utility Room with Washer & Dryer, Pets Upon Owner Approval, Community Pool nearby. Built 1990/Sqft 1755.

Directions: I-4 to the Maitland Exit go West, go to Eden Park turn R, go to Forest Edge Subdivision turn L (also American Elm), go to Sassafras turn L, house on L.

(RLNE3708213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1338 Sassafras Avenue SEMINOLE have any available units?
1338 Sassafras Avenue SEMINOLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1338 Sassafras Avenue SEMINOLE have?
Some of 1338 Sassafras Avenue SEMINOLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1338 Sassafras Avenue SEMINOLE currently offering any rent specials?
1338 Sassafras Avenue SEMINOLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1338 Sassafras Avenue SEMINOLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1338 Sassafras Avenue SEMINOLE is pet friendly.
Does 1338 Sassafras Avenue SEMINOLE offer parking?
Yes, 1338 Sassafras Avenue SEMINOLE offers parking.
Does 1338 Sassafras Avenue SEMINOLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1338 Sassafras Avenue SEMINOLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1338 Sassafras Avenue SEMINOLE have a pool?
Yes, 1338 Sassafras Avenue SEMINOLE has a pool.
Does 1338 Sassafras Avenue SEMINOLE have accessible units?
No, 1338 Sassafras Avenue SEMINOLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1338 Sassafras Avenue SEMINOLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1338 Sassafras Avenue SEMINOLE has units with dishwashers.

