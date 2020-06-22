All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
1241 LEATHERWOOD DRIVE
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:31 PM

1241 LEATHERWOOD DRIVE

1241 Leatherwood Drive · (407) 629-6330
Location

1241 Leatherwood Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Country Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,688

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1807 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Located in the Glens at Country Creek community, this 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home is available to call it home. This home includes 2 car garage, open eat-in kitchen with separate dining room, 3 sliding doors that open to the screened-in porch, split floor plan, skylights and more! *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1241 LEATHERWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
1241 LEATHERWOOD DRIVE has a unit available for $1,688 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1241 LEATHERWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 1241 LEATHERWOOD DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1241 LEATHERWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1241 LEATHERWOOD DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1241 LEATHERWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1241 LEATHERWOOD DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1241 LEATHERWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1241 LEATHERWOOD DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1241 LEATHERWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1241 LEATHERWOOD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1241 LEATHERWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1241 LEATHERWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1241 LEATHERWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1241 LEATHERWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1241 LEATHERWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1241 LEATHERWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
