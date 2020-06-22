1241 LEATHERWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

Located in the Glens at Country Creek community, this 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home is available to call it home. This home includes 2 car garage, open eat-in kitchen with separate dining room, 3 sliding doors that open to the screened-in porch, split floor plan, skylights and more! *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee).