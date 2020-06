Amenities

dishwasher pool tennis court media room car wash area bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area pool bbq/grill media room tennis court

Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath condo, on the 1st floor. Lovely amenities which include 2 pools, tennis courts, BBQ and car wash area. Great location! Next to Uptown Altamonte with all shopping, restaurants, hospital and major roads, 2 minutes walking distance from Uptown Altamonte / Cranes Roost walking bridges. Enjoy the entertainment at Uptown Altamonte on the weekends. Close to the mall, restaurants, movie theater, Florida hospital and many shops. MUST SEE!!