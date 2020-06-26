All apartments in Altamonte Springs
1061 Charter Oak Lane

1061 Charter Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1061 Charter Oak Lane, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome in Altamonte Springs, FL !!!!! - Welcome home to this AMAZING townhome! You will feel right at home in this SPACIOUS living area and kitchen, which features plenty of cabinetry and a breakfast bar overlooking the large living area, great for entertaining family and friends. Open floor plan. The oversized master suite features a large master bathroom and walk-in closet. SPACIOUS bedrooms. Lots of natural light. Spend your evenings and weekends relaxing at the BEAUTIFUL community pool. Unit features private balcony.

Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Zoned for Bear Lake Elementary School, Teague Middle School and Lake Brantley High School. Pets negotiable per owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE4129627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1061 Charter Oak Lane have any available units?
1061 Charter Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1061 Charter Oak Lane have?
Some of 1061 Charter Oak Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1061 Charter Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1061 Charter Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1061 Charter Oak Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1061 Charter Oak Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1061 Charter Oak Lane offer parking?
No, 1061 Charter Oak Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1061 Charter Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1061 Charter Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1061 Charter Oak Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1061 Charter Oak Lane has a pool.
Does 1061 Charter Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 1061 Charter Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1061 Charter Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1061 Charter Oak Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
