1061 Charter Oak Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets pool air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome in Altamonte Springs, FL !!!!! - Welcome home to this AMAZING townhome! You will feel right at home in this SPACIOUS living area and kitchen, which features plenty of cabinetry and a breakfast bar overlooking the large living area, great for entertaining family and friends. Open floor plan. The oversized master suite features a large master bathroom and walk-in closet. SPACIOUS bedrooms. Lots of natural light. Spend your evenings and weekends relaxing at the BEAUTIFUL community pool. Unit features private balcony.



Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Zoned for Bear Lake Elementary School, Teague Middle School and Lake Brantley High School. Pets negotiable per owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



(RLNE4129627)