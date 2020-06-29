All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Altamonte Springs, FL
1060 LOTUS PARKWAY
1060 LOTUS PARKWAY

1060 Lotus Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

1060 Lotus Pkwy, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Lake Lotus Club

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
APPLICATION PENDING Spacious 2 bedroom condo ready for a new resident! This second-floor unit offers wonderful waterfront views from the large screen patio! Inside the home is plenty of space! The living/dining combo flow directly into the kitchen! The kitchen features plenty of storage and counter space as well as includes all kitchen appliances! The master bedroom has a walk-in closet while the second bedroom has a large bi-fold door closet! This unit also includes space for a washer and dryer inside! Pool and tennis just a few steps away. The association covers the water so you don't have to worry about any water bills. Schools that are nearby are Spring Lake Elementary, Teague Middle, and Lake Brantley High. Shopping and dining just a few blocks away. This condo will not last long! Possibility of a March 1 start date if you apply soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1060 LOTUS PARKWAY have any available units?
1060 LOTUS PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1060 LOTUS PARKWAY have?
Some of 1060 LOTUS PARKWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1060 LOTUS PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
1060 LOTUS PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1060 LOTUS PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 1060 LOTUS PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 1060 LOTUS PARKWAY offer parking?
No, 1060 LOTUS PARKWAY does not offer parking.
Does 1060 LOTUS PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1060 LOTUS PARKWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1060 LOTUS PARKWAY have a pool?
Yes, 1060 LOTUS PARKWAY has a pool.
Does 1060 LOTUS PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 1060 LOTUS PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1060 LOTUS PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1060 LOTUS PARKWAY has units with dishwashers.
