1060 LOTUS PARKWAY

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator pool bbq/grill tennis court

APPLICATION PENDING Spacious 2 bedroom condo ready for a new resident! This second-floor unit offers wonderful waterfront views from the large screen patio! Inside the home is plenty of space! The living/dining combo flow directly into the kitchen! The kitchen features plenty of storage and counter space as well as includes all kitchen appliances! The master bedroom has a walk-in closet while the second bedroom has a large bi-fold door closet! This unit also includes space for a washer and dryer inside! Pool and tennis just a few steps away. The association covers the water so you don't have to worry about any water bills. Schools that are nearby are Spring Lake Elementary, Teague Middle, and Lake Brantley High. Shopping and dining just a few blocks away. This condo will not last long! Possibility of a March 1 start date if you apply soon.