Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking guest parking

Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath split plan, with many upgrades. Stainless appliances. In unit laundry. Large living room with dining area near kitchen pass through, screened porch. Reserved parking space and ample guest parking. Look out at the lake or take your canoe or paddle board out for a sunset cruise.This is a really nice unit, so don't be slow.