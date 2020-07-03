1052 Lotus Cove Ct #722

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly pool elevator tennis court

2 Bed 2 Bath Condo For Rent in Lake Lotus @ Altamonte Springs! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.



Your new home in Lake Lotus is just minutes away from all of the shopping and dining experiences Altamonte Springs has to offer! Major access to all major roadways and highways including 436, 414, 441 & I4.



- 2nd floor unit

- Screened in balcony

- Beautiful views of Lake Lotus from your living room!

- Washer and dryer included

- Community pool & tennis courts

- Non-motorized Lake Lotus access

- Lake Brantley's A+ school system

- One of the only elevator condo buildings in Altamonte Springs!



12 - Month Minimum Lease



Application includes full criminal background, credit check, and eviction judgments.



Please note, we require all applicants to have

- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,

- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,

- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes



Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income.We will not accept W2s as proof of income.



Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions.

We strive to help ensure mutual accountability and responsibility for the benefit of all our residents/tenants. We require EVERYONE to complete a third-party pet screening and review process through https://belmontmgtgrouprentals.petscreening.com. This quick and easy process ensures we have your pet and animal-related policy acknowledgments, pet/animal history and records, and legal attestation of truthfulness and accuracy on file.



