All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Find more places like 1052 Lotus Cove Ct #722.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
1052 Lotus Cove Ct #722
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

1052 Lotus Cove Ct #722

1052 Lotus Cove Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altamonte Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1052 Lotus Cove Ct, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Lake Lotus Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
elevator
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
elevator
pool
tennis court
2 Bed 2 Bath Condo For Rent in Lake Lotus @ Altamonte Springs! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.

Your new home in Lake Lotus is just minutes away from all of the shopping and dining experiences Altamonte Springs has to offer! Major access to all major roadways and highways including 436, 414, 441 & I4.

- 2nd floor unit
- Screened in balcony
- Beautiful views of Lake Lotus from your living room!
- Washer and dryer included
- Community pool & tennis courts
- Non-motorized Lake Lotus access
- Lake Brantley's A+ school system
- One of the only elevator condo buildings in Altamonte Springs!

12 - Month Minimum Lease

Application includes full criminal background, credit check, and eviction judgments.

Please note, we require all applicants to have
- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,
- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,
- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes

Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income.We will not accept W2s as proof of income.

Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions.
We strive to help ensure mutual accountability and responsibility for the benefit of all our residents/tenants. We require EVERYONE to complete a third-party pet screening and review process through https://belmontmgtgrouprentals.petscreening.com. This quick and easy process ensures we have your pet and animal-related policy acknowledgments, pet/animal history and records, and legal attestation of truthfulness and accuracy on file.

Visit our website for more information related to this property and other properties in our portfolio. www.BelmontManagementGroup.com www.facebook.com/BelmontManagementGroup
Twitter - @BelmontMgtGroup
Instagram - @BelmontManagementGroup

(RLNE4571555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1052 Lotus Cove Ct #722 have any available units?
1052 Lotus Cove Ct #722 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1052 Lotus Cove Ct #722 have?
Some of 1052 Lotus Cove Ct #722's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1052 Lotus Cove Ct #722 currently offering any rent specials?
1052 Lotus Cove Ct #722 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1052 Lotus Cove Ct #722 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1052 Lotus Cove Ct #722 is pet friendly.
Does 1052 Lotus Cove Ct #722 offer parking?
No, 1052 Lotus Cove Ct #722 does not offer parking.
Does 1052 Lotus Cove Ct #722 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1052 Lotus Cove Ct #722 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1052 Lotus Cove Ct #722 have a pool?
Yes, 1052 Lotus Cove Ct #722 has a pool.
Does 1052 Lotus Cove Ct #722 have accessible units?
No, 1052 Lotus Cove Ct #722 does not have accessible units.
Does 1052 Lotus Cove Ct #722 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1052 Lotus Cove Ct #722 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at Uptown Altamonte
285 Uptown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Villa Del Mar
500 Sabal Palm Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Preserve at Spring Lake
895 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Altamonte at Spring Valley
693 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Crest at Altamonte
599 Calibre Crest Pkwy
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs
270 Altamonte Bay Club Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Similar Pages

Altamonte Springs 1 BedroomsAltamonte Springs 2 Bedrooms
Altamonte Springs Apartments with PoolAltamonte Springs Pet Friendly Places
Altamonte Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus