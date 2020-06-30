10 ESCONDIDO CIRCLE

Amenities

Immaculate Altamonte Springs Property with Many Upgrades

2 bedroom, 2 bath third floor condo with easy access to elevator in this 55-plus Escondido Community. Inside you will find tile flooring throughout except master bedroom, which has brand new carpet. Vaulted ceilings, fireplace. Upgraded bathrooms and fixtures. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in custom closet. Large enclosed porch with storage closet with living and master entries. Reserved front parking space. The Escondido community features a heated community pool and spa, manicured landscaping, clubhouse, tennis courts, car wash area, community activities. Association fees also include basic cable and all exterior maintenance and landscaping. Condo is centrally located close to local shopping and restaurants. Altamonte Mall, Whole Foods and Publix. Adventist Health Hospital close by . Located across the street from the Altamonte Mall and Cranes Roost Park (watch the annual fireworks from home!) Call today for appointment to view.