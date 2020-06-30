All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:29 AM

10 ESCONDIDO CIRCLE

10 Escondido Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10 Escondido Circle, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Immaculate Altamonte Springs Property with Many Upgrades
2 bedroom, 2 bath third floor condo with easy access to elevator in this 55-plus Escondido Community. Inside you will find tile flooring throughout except master bedroom, which has brand new carpet. Vaulted ceilings, fireplace. Upgraded bathrooms and fixtures. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in custom closet. Large enclosed porch with storage closet with living and master entries. Reserved front parking space. The Escondido community features a heated community pool and spa, manicured landscaping, clubhouse, tennis courts, car wash area, community activities. Association fees also include basic cable and all exterior maintenance and landscaping. Condo is centrally located close to local shopping and restaurants. Altamonte Mall, Whole Foods and Publix. Adventist Health Hospital close by . Located across the street from the Altamonte Mall and Cranes Roost Park (watch the annual fireworks from home!) Call today for appointment to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 ESCONDIDO CIRCLE have any available units?
10 ESCONDIDO CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 ESCONDIDO CIRCLE have?
Some of 10 ESCONDIDO CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 ESCONDIDO CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
10 ESCONDIDO CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 ESCONDIDO CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 10 ESCONDIDO CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 10 ESCONDIDO CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 10 ESCONDIDO CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 10 ESCONDIDO CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 ESCONDIDO CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 ESCONDIDO CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 10 ESCONDIDO CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 10 ESCONDIDO CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 10 ESCONDIDO CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 10 ESCONDIDO CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 ESCONDIDO CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

