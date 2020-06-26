Amenities

952 ROCK HARBOR AVE Available 08/12/19 - Spring Isle: Well appointed 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 car front load garage, laminate flooring in the great room, kitchen features 42" maple cabinets with tiled back splash and black appliances, triple sliders from the great room to the covered/screened back patio with a scenic view of the conservation, all bedrooms are upstairs and include fans. Master offers a walk in closet, double cultured marble sinks and a shower/garden tub combo. Newer carpet and paint, open floor plan, volume ceilings, tinted windows help make this townhome energy efficient, multiple closet spaces, washer/dryer included, 1,798 sqft. Spring Isle community provides 24hr. man-guarded access to the premises. The amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, playground and community pool. Great location- close to schools, shops, restaurants, parks and all major highways!



**HOA SEPARATE APPLICATION OF $40.00 PER ADULT IS REQUIRED** IT COULD TAKE UP TO 30 DAYS FOR APPROVAL**



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. Property is tenant occupied and requires 24/48 hours advanced notice for showings. Property available to move in after 08/12/19. For more information please call our leasing department, 1-866-611-3590 or visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com.



