Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

952 ROCK HARBOR AVE

952 Rock Harbor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

952 Rock Harbor Avenue, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
952 ROCK HARBOR AVE Available 08/12/19 - Spring Isle: Well appointed 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 car front load garage, laminate flooring in the great room, kitchen features 42" maple cabinets with tiled back splash and black appliances, triple sliders from the great room to the covered/screened back patio with a scenic view of the conservation, all bedrooms are upstairs and include fans. Master offers a walk in closet, double cultured marble sinks and a shower/garden tub combo. Newer carpet and paint, open floor plan, volume ceilings, tinted windows help make this townhome energy efficient, multiple closet spaces, washer/dryer included, 1,798 sqft. Spring Isle community provides 24hr. man-guarded access to the premises. The amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, playground and community pool. Great location- close to schools, shops, restaurants, parks and all major highways!

**HOA SEPARATE APPLICATION OF $40.00 PER ADULT IS REQUIRED** IT COULD TAKE UP TO 30 DAYS FOR APPROVAL**

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. Property is tenant occupied and requires 24/48 hours advanced notice for showings. Property available to move in after 08/12/19. For more information please call our leasing department, 1-866-611-3590 or visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com.

(RLNE3464018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 952 ROCK HARBOR AVE have any available units?
952 ROCK HARBOR AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 952 ROCK HARBOR AVE have?
Some of 952 ROCK HARBOR AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 952 ROCK HARBOR AVE currently offering any rent specials?
952 ROCK HARBOR AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 952 ROCK HARBOR AVE pet-friendly?
No, 952 ROCK HARBOR AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 952 ROCK HARBOR AVE offer parking?
Yes, 952 ROCK HARBOR AVE offers parking.
Does 952 ROCK HARBOR AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 952 ROCK HARBOR AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 952 ROCK HARBOR AVE have a pool?
Yes, 952 ROCK HARBOR AVE has a pool.
Does 952 ROCK HARBOR AVE have accessible units?
No, 952 ROCK HARBOR AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 952 ROCK HARBOR AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 952 ROCK HARBOR AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 952 ROCK HARBOR AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 952 ROCK HARBOR AVE has units with air conditioning.
