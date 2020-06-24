Amenities

935 SPRING HARVEST CT Available 04/12/19 - Timber Pointe: Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, end unit townhome on a cul-de-sac, with water views! This townhome features a front porch, fenced courtyard and a balcony off of the master bedroom. Downstairs living area features formal living, formal dining, family room and kitchen, all with ceramic tile. Kitchen has 42" cabinets, upgraded counter tops, built-in microwave, and black/stainless appliances. All bedrooms upstairs. Master bath features separate shower, garden tub and double vanity. w/d hookups. 1872 sqft. Enjoy the privacy of an end unit on a cul-de-sac, a community pool, and controlled access gate.



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. Property available to move in after 04/12/19. For more information please call our leasing department, 1-866-611-3590 or visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com



(RLNE4791964)