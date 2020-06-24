All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 935 SPRING HARVEST CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
935 SPRING HARVEST CT
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:47 PM

935 SPRING HARVEST CT

935 Spring Harvest Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

935 Spring Harvest Court, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
935 SPRING HARVEST CT Available 04/12/19 - Timber Pointe: Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, end unit townhome on a cul-de-sac, with water views! This townhome features a front porch, fenced courtyard and a balcony off of the master bedroom. Downstairs living area features formal living, formal dining, family room and kitchen, all with ceramic tile. Kitchen has 42" cabinets, upgraded counter tops, built-in microwave, and black/stainless appliances. All bedrooms upstairs. Master bath features separate shower, garden tub and double vanity. w/d hookups. 1872 sqft. Enjoy the privacy of an end unit on a cul-de-sac, a community pool, and controlled access gate.

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. Property available to move in after 04/12/19. For more information please call our leasing department, 1-866-611-3590 or visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com

(RLNE4791964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 SPRING HARVEST CT have any available units?
935 SPRING HARVEST CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 935 SPRING HARVEST CT have?
Some of 935 SPRING HARVEST CT's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 935 SPRING HARVEST CT currently offering any rent specials?
935 SPRING HARVEST CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 SPRING HARVEST CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 935 SPRING HARVEST CT is pet friendly.
Does 935 SPRING HARVEST CT offer parking?
Yes, 935 SPRING HARVEST CT offers parking.
Does 935 SPRING HARVEST CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 935 SPRING HARVEST CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 SPRING HARVEST CT have a pool?
Yes, 935 SPRING HARVEST CT has a pool.
Does 935 SPRING HARVEST CT have accessible units?
No, 935 SPRING HARVEST CT does not have accessible units.
Does 935 SPRING HARVEST CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 935 SPRING HARVEST CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 935 SPRING HARVEST CT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 935 SPRING HARVEST CT has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Reserves at Alafaya
3715 Alafaya Heights Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College