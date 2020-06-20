All apartments in Alafaya
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
914 Crystal Bay Lane
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

914 Crystal Bay Lane

914 Crystal Bay Lane · No Longer Available
Location

914 Crystal Bay Lane, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
clubhouse
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Six Bedrm Home For Rent Near Waterford Lakes SEE PRICING TERMS -
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants

Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: NOW

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1999.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $2150.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $2150.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1999/mo
914 Crystal Bay Lane
Orlando, Florida 32828
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
Future Tenants: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

Subdivision: Waterford Chase
Bedrooms: 6
Bathrooms: 4
Property Sub Type: Two Story Single Family Home
Square Ft: 3355
Year Built: 2002

*Priced Low, Call Now!
*Priced Cheap
*Very Clean Property
*2 Car Garage
*Plenty Of Parking
*Bonus Room TOO
*Upstairs Bonus Area TOO!
*Pond View
*Backyard Patio
*1 Bedroom Downstairs
*Huge Master Suite
*Living, Family, & Dining Rooms
*Master Bath-Separate Shower/Tub
*Granite Countertops
*Eat In Kitchen
*Hardwood Flooring
*Tile In Wet Areas
*Freshly Painted
*Laminate Flooring
*Wired For Alarm
*Ceiling Fans In Many Rooms
*COMMUNITY Clubhouse
*COMMUNITY Park
*COMMUNITY Playground
*JUST 25 MINUTES To: Downtown Orlando
*JUST 20 MINUTES To: The Airport
*CONVENIENT To 408, 417, 528, & 50
*CONVENIENT To: Major Roads, Shopping, & Schools
*CONVENIENT To: Waterford Lakes
*CONVENIENT To: UCF
*All Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED
*Stainless Steel Appliances INCLUDED
*Blinds INCLUDED
*Fridge INCLUDED
*Sorry, No Students
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: NOW

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From Hwy 50 go south on Avalon Park Blvd. Turn left onto Waterford Chase Pkwy then first right onto Crystal Bay Ln. Property will be on your right.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

(RLNE2575583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 Crystal Bay Lane have any available units?
914 Crystal Bay Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 914 Crystal Bay Lane have?
Some of 914 Crystal Bay Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 Crystal Bay Lane currently offering any rent specials?
914 Crystal Bay Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Crystal Bay Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 914 Crystal Bay Lane is pet friendly.
Does 914 Crystal Bay Lane offer parking?
Yes, 914 Crystal Bay Lane offers parking.
Does 914 Crystal Bay Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 Crystal Bay Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Crystal Bay Lane have a pool?
No, 914 Crystal Bay Lane does not have a pool.
Does 914 Crystal Bay Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 914 Crystal Bay Lane has accessible units.
Does 914 Crystal Bay Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 914 Crystal Bay Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 914 Crystal Bay Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 914 Crystal Bay Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
