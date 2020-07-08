814 Crest Pines Drive #925

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel gym pool dog park

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities car wash area dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill pet friendly

Beautiful 2/2 condo for rent next to Waterford Lakes Town Center and UCF - Beautiful Second Floor 2/2 Condo x Rent @ The Crest! This lavishly appointed condo will exceed the most discriminating buyer's expectations. The Crest contains a resort style pool, gathering space, and a top of the line work out facility. This condo features stainless steel appliances and hardwood floor. When factoring the quality of this home with the picture perfect neighborhood matched by the ideal location the result is outstanding. Come by and take a look for yourself, you will not be disappointed!

Excellent location in Waterford Lakes just 15 minutes to the University of Central Florida or downtown Orlando. Walking distance to the popular shops and restaurants in the Waterford Lakes Town Center. Community offers a gorgeous, resort-style swimming pool, cabana, Jacuzzi, children's playground, BBQ area, fitness room and lake with water fountain, car wash area, and dog walk path.

Schools: Waterford Elementary, Discovery Middle and Timber Creek High.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2773308)