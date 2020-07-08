All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 814 Crest Pines Drive #925.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
814 Crest Pines Drive #925
Last updated November 6 2019 at 5:26 AM

814 Crest Pines Drive #925

814 Crest Pines Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

814 Crest Pines Dr, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car wash area
dog park
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
pet friendly
Beautiful 2/2 condo for rent next to Waterford Lakes Town Center and UCF - Beautiful Second Floor 2/2 Condo x Rent @ The Crest! This lavishly appointed condo will exceed the most discriminating buyer's expectations. The Crest contains a resort style pool, gathering space, and a top of the line work out facility. This condo features stainless steel appliances and hardwood floor. When factoring the quality of this home with the picture perfect neighborhood matched by the ideal location the result is outstanding. Come by and take a look for yourself, you will not be disappointed!
Excellent location in Waterford Lakes just 15 minutes to the University of Central Florida or downtown Orlando. Walking distance to the popular shops and restaurants in the Waterford Lakes Town Center. Community offers a gorgeous, resort-style swimming pool, cabana, Jacuzzi, children's playground, BBQ area, fitness room and lake with water fountain, car wash area, and dog walk path.
Schools: Waterford Elementary, Discovery Middle and Timber Creek High.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2773308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 Crest Pines Drive #925 have any available units?
814 Crest Pines Drive #925 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 814 Crest Pines Drive #925 have?
Some of 814 Crest Pines Drive #925's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 Crest Pines Drive #925 currently offering any rent specials?
814 Crest Pines Drive #925 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Crest Pines Drive #925 pet-friendly?
Yes, 814 Crest Pines Drive #925 is pet friendly.
Does 814 Crest Pines Drive #925 offer parking?
No, 814 Crest Pines Drive #925 does not offer parking.
Does 814 Crest Pines Drive #925 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 Crest Pines Drive #925 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Crest Pines Drive #925 have a pool?
Yes, 814 Crest Pines Drive #925 has a pool.
Does 814 Crest Pines Drive #925 have accessible units?
No, 814 Crest Pines Drive #925 does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Crest Pines Drive #925 have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 Crest Pines Drive #925 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 814 Crest Pines Drive #925 have units with air conditioning?
No, 814 Crest Pines Drive #925 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College