Last updated April 3 2019 at 4:49 AM

813 JADESTONE CIRCLE

813 Jadestone Circle · No Longer Available
Location

813 Jadestone Circle, Alafaya, FL 32828
Waterford Lakes North

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home located in the desired community of Waterford Lakes. This home boasts a terrific open floor plan exposing the natural light that makes the gloomiest of days seem bright. Kitchen is open and sits adjacent to the living room which makes it great for entertaining. Split bedroom plan. Huge Master bathroom with double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Pond view out back to enjoy watching the sunrise or sunset. Community amenities that include pools, walking track, fields and courts within a community center, as well as the three smaller playgrounds on nearby Lake Underhill Road. The well known Waterford Lakes Town Center which is very close by is a open-air shopping center with a broad mix of top brand retailers and delicious eateries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 JADESTONE CIRCLE have any available units?
813 JADESTONE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 813 JADESTONE CIRCLE have?
Some of 813 JADESTONE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 JADESTONE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
813 JADESTONE CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 JADESTONE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 813 JADESTONE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 813 JADESTONE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 813 JADESTONE CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 813 JADESTONE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 813 JADESTONE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 JADESTONE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 813 JADESTONE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 813 JADESTONE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 813 JADESTONE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 813 JADESTONE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 813 JADESTONE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 813 JADESTONE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 813 JADESTONE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
