813 JADESTONE CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home located in the desired community of Waterford Lakes. This home boasts a terrific open floor plan exposing the natural light that makes the gloomiest of days seem bright. Kitchen is open and sits adjacent to the living room which makes it great for entertaining. Split bedroom plan. Huge Master bathroom with double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Pond view out back to enjoy watching the sunrise or sunset. Community amenities that include pools, walking track, fields and courts within a community center, as well as the three smaller playgrounds on nearby Lake Underhill Road. The well known Waterford Lakes Town Center which is very close by is a open-air shopping center with a broad mix of top brand retailers and delicious eateries.