714 CRYSTAL BAY LANE

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 4 bedroom house - Waterford Chase/Osprey Ridge: Great layout for this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Osprey Ridge. Split bedroom plan, large open kitchen, view of the fountain in back of home. Washer/dryer hook-ups. Close to major highways, schools, shops and restaurants.



Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)

First full month due at move-in

Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)

A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)

Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required

Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in

Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.

Pet application and screening is required

One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.



An appointment will be required for showings.



For more information visit, www.hamptonandhampton.com or call 1-(321) 414-4694.



PLEASE NOTE:

A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.

Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.



