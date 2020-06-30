All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

714 CRYSTAL BAY LANE

714 Crystal Bay Lane · No Longer Available
Location

714 Crystal Bay Lane, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 4 bedroom house - Waterford Chase/Osprey Ridge: Great layout for this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Osprey Ridge. Split bedroom plan, large open kitchen, view of the fountain in back of home. Washer/dryer hook-ups. Close to major highways, schools, shops and restaurants.

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

An appointment will be required for showings.

For more information visit, www.hamptonandhampton.com or call 1-(321) 414-4694.

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

(RLNE5604950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 CRYSTAL BAY LANE have any available units?
714 CRYSTAL BAY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
Is 714 CRYSTAL BAY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
714 CRYSTAL BAY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 CRYSTAL BAY LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 714 CRYSTAL BAY LANE is pet friendly.
Does 714 CRYSTAL BAY LANE offer parking?
No, 714 CRYSTAL BAY LANE does not offer parking.
Does 714 CRYSTAL BAY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 714 CRYSTAL BAY LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 CRYSTAL BAY LANE have a pool?
No, 714 CRYSTAL BAY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 714 CRYSTAL BAY LANE have accessible units?
No, 714 CRYSTAL BAY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 714 CRYSTAL BAY LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 714 CRYSTAL BAY LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 714 CRYSTAL BAY LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 714 CRYSTAL BAY LANE has units with air conditioning.

