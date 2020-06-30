712 HARDWOOD CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Look no further for your dream home! Inside, you will find gorgeous tile and wood-style flooring, as well as recessed lighting, beautiful fixtures, and an open layout. You will love the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a center island, and plenty of storage space. Both bathrooms include granite countertops and the master bath features a garden tub and separate shower. After a long day, relax on the screened-in patio. This home won't last long, apply today!



Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.