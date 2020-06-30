All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated February 22 2020 at 4:07 AM

712 HARDWOOD CIRCLE

712 Hardwood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

712 Hardwood Circle, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Look no further for your dream home! Inside, you will find gorgeous tile and wood-style flooring, as well as recessed lighting, beautiful fixtures, and an open layout. You will love the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a center island, and plenty of storage space. Both bathrooms include granite countertops and the master bath features a garden tub and separate shower. After a long day, relax on the screened-in patio. This home won't last long, apply today!

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 HARDWOOD CIRCLE have any available units?
712 HARDWOOD CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 712 HARDWOOD CIRCLE have?
Some of 712 HARDWOOD CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 HARDWOOD CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
712 HARDWOOD CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 HARDWOOD CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 712 HARDWOOD CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 712 HARDWOOD CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 712 HARDWOOD CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 712 HARDWOOD CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 HARDWOOD CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 HARDWOOD CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 712 HARDWOOD CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 712 HARDWOOD CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 712 HARDWOOD CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 712 HARDWOOD CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 712 HARDWOOD CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 712 HARDWOOD CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 HARDWOOD CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

