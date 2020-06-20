All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated March 30 2020 at 5:15 PM

6 Pied Ct

6 Pied Court · No Longer Available
Location

6 Pied Court, Alafaya, FL 32828
Waterford Lakes North

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
playground
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
volleyball court
Gorgeous Home in desirable Community of Waterford Lakes, with a Vibrant Town Center close by that includes great shopping, restaurants with specialized eateries, and a wonderful neighborhood environment. Family and pet friendly community with Top Rated Schools, conveniently close to 408/ FL Turnpike and The Greenway. Upon entrance to this Home you will be greeted by beautiful Vaulted Ceilings with Skylights. The spacious split floor plan features a Formal Dining Room and Living Room, followed by a fully equipped Kitchen with cherry-colored Kitchen Cabinets, Wine Cabinet, Granite Counter-tops, Breakfast Bar, Stainless-Steel Appliances, and a spacious Dinette. The Kitchen opens to the expansive Family Room, leading to the Covered Lanai with views of the beautifully landscaped back yard. Master Bedroom features a large Master Bathroom with Double sink Vanity, separate Garden Tub and Shower. Two Bedrooms on the other side of the home share a Second Full Bathroom with Tub/ Shower combo. Upgraded Lighting Fixtures throughout the home, Casement Window Wood Shutters on Living areas and Master Bathroom, Window Blinds throughout home, Laminate Flooring throughout Living areas, New Paint and New Carpeting in Bedrooms. Enjoy this home plus everything this community has to offer: baseball fields, soccer fields, basketball, racquetball, tennis, and volleyball courts, dog park, playgrounds, picnic, pool, park, walking tracks, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Pied Ct have any available units?
6 Pied Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 6 Pied Ct have?
Some of 6 Pied Ct's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Pied Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6 Pied Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Pied Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Pied Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6 Pied Ct offer parking?
No, 6 Pied Ct does not offer parking.
Does 6 Pied Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Pied Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Pied Ct have a pool?
Yes, 6 Pied Ct has a pool.
Does 6 Pied Ct have accessible units?
No, 6 Pied Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Pied Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Pied Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Pied Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Pied Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

