Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool dog park

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park playground pool racquetball court tennis court volleyball court

Gorgeous Home in desirable Community of Waterford Lakes, with a Vibrant Town Center close by that includes great shopping, restaurants with specialized eateries, and a wonderful neighborhood environment. Family and pet friendly community with Top Rated Schools, conveniently close to 408/ FL Turnpike and The Greenway. Upon entrance to this Home you will be greeted by beautiful Vaulted Ceilings with Skylights. The spacious split floor plan features a Formal Dining Room and Living Room, followed by a fully equipped Kitchen with cherry-colored Kitchen Cabinets, Wine Cabinet, Granite Counter-tops, Breakfast Bar, Stainless-Steel Appliances, and a spacious Dinette. The Kitchen opens to the expansive Family Room, leading to the Covered Lanai with views of the beautifully landscaped back yard. Master Bedroom features a large Master Bathroom with Double sink Vanity, separate Garden Tub and Shower. Two Bedrooms on the other side of the home share a Second Full Bathroom with Tub/ Shower combo. Upgraded Lighting Fixtures throughout the home, Casement Window Wood Shutters on Living areas and Master Bathroom, Window Blinds throughout home, Laminate Flooring throughout Living areas, New Paint and New Carpeting in Bedrooms. Enjoy this home plus everything this community has to offer: baseball fields, soccer fields, basketball, racquetball, tennis, and volleyball courts, dog park, playgrounds, picnic, pool, park, walking tracks, etc.