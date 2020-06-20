519 Crown Clover Ave

Amenities

Pool Rental At Waterford Chase East Community - Just in time for the Summer, beautiful pool home with water view in Waterford Chase Community! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage home in gated community has floors throughout. Upgraded kitchen has 42" cabinets, stainless steel appliances, Island, granite counter tops,. Master bath with double vanities, garden tub and walk in shower. The back yard has a screened-in Lanai, with an inviting pool. Serene pond in front and back of the home provide plenty of tranquility and privacy. Great for entertaining! pool care included. In close proximity to UCF and Valencia college, Waterford Lakes and Avalon Park Shopping/Dining districts.This won't last. **Tenant occupied, please do not knock, 24 hour notice needed to tour**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4885003)