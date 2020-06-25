All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:35 AM

421 River Song Court

421 River Song Court · No Longer Available
Location

421 River Song Court, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
421 River Song Court Available 07/09/19 COMING SOON!!! Beautiful Home in River Oaks! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the exclusive gated neighborhood of River Oaks! Home features Formal living/dining room with vaulted ceiling. Ceramic tile throughout main living areas, and carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen is fully equipped with Stainless Steel appliances, granite counter tops and large island. Large master bedroom and bath have direct access to screened in patio with partial water view.

This property is currently rented and should be available the first week in July.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3876445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 River Song Court have any available units?
421 River Song Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 421 River Song Court have?
Some of 421 River Song Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 River Song Court currently offering any rent specials?
421 River Song Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 River Song Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 421 River Song Court is pet friendly.
Does 421 River Song Court offer parking?
No, 421 River Song Court does not offer parking.
Does 421 River Song Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 River Song Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 River Song Court have a pool?
No, 421 River Song Court does not have a pool.
Does 421 River Song Court have accessible units?
No, 421 River Song Court does not have accessible units.
Does 421 River Song Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 River Song Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 421 River Song Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 River Song Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

