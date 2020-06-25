Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

421 River Song Court Available 07/09/19 COMING SOON!!! Beautiful Home in River Oaks! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the exclusive gated neighborhood of River Oaks! Home features Formal living/dining room with vaulted ceiling. Ceramic tile throughout main living areas, and carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen is fully equipped with Stainless Steel appliances, granite counter tops and large island. Large master bedroom and bath have direct access to screened in patio with partial water view.



This property is currently rented and should be available the first week in July.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3876445)