Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:03 PM

3940 Cleary Way

Location

3940 Cleary Way, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Location, Location, Location! South Village at Avalon Park - Location, location! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse, 2 car garage, large living/dining room with an eat in kitchen, 1/2 bath downstairs , large master bedroom with large walk in closet , Jack-Jill guest bathroom upstairs shared by both rooms. Conservation, amazing pond with community center that features great amenities: a resort style pool, recreation building, tennis courts, basketball court, play ground, volley ball, walking and biking trails. The front porch is perfect for lazy afternoons Come home to resort style living.***Tenant Occupied** Contact Listing Agent for Showing .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3940 Cleary Way have any available units?
3940 Cleary Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 3940 Cleary Way have?
Some of 3940 Cleary Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3940 Cleary Way currently offering any rent specials?
3940 Cleary Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3940 Cleary Way pet-friendly?
No, 3940 Cleary Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 3940 Cleary Way offer parking?
Yes, 3940 Cleary Way offers parking.
Does 3940 Cleary Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3940 Cleary Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3940 Cleary Way have a pool?
Yes, 3940 Cleary Way has a pool.
Does 3940 Cleary Way have accessible units?
No, 3940 Cleary Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3940 Cleary Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3940 Cleary Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3940 Cleary Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3940 Cleary Way does not have units with air conditioning.

