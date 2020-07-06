3940 Cleary Way

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool playground basketball court

Location, Location, Location! South Village at Avalon Park - Location, location! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse, 2 car garage, large living/dining room with an eat in kitchen, 1/2 bath downstairs , large master bedroom with large walk in closet , Jack-Jill guest bathroom upstairs shared by both rooms. Conservation, amazing pond with community center that features great amenities: a resort style pool, recreation building, tennis courts, basketball court, play ground, volley ball, walking and biking trails. The front porch is perfect for lazy afternoons Come home to resort style living.***Tenant Occupied** Contact Listing Agent for Showing .



(RLNE3717553)