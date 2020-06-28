3264 Natoma Way

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Pristine home in Orlando 4 bedroom 2 bathroom with water view! - Do not miss out on this updated pristine home. This home boasts 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Located in the Andover Lakes community This home is located near lots of shops and restaurants as well as close to the Elementary school.Tile floors throughout the home, built in entertainment center, two car garage. Enjoy water views in the morning and evenings.This home will not last!!



**Never pay last months rent upfront! Most properties credit as low as 500 accepted! Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is 1 to 2 months rent based on credit, rental history, references and employment/income (must be verifiable and at least 3x rent). $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA's have additional fees. Thank you for looking but please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or left owing a landlord, felonies within the last seven years, drug sales or any violent felony. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**



(RLNE5098528)